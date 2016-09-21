Breaking News Bar
 
Official: Willowbrook High School student dies after 'medical emergency'

Doug T. Graham
 
 

Willowbrook High School student Abdul Jalal died Monday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency, according to a school spokeswoman Wednesday.

Dani Brink, the director of community relations for DuPage High School District 88, said Abdul was at the school when the medical emergency began and people rushed to his aid within seconds.

"Staff was able to respond momentarily, they called paramedics immediately and he was rushed to the hospital," Brink said. "Later that afternoon, we were told he had passed away."

Brink said the doctors the district spoke with weren't 100 percent sure what led to Abdul's death.

District counselors were made available at the start of school Tuesday morning to Abdul's classmates, who Brink said were remembering Abdul as a positive, funny guy.

"He was somebody who always made students laugh and smile and he'll always be remembered that way," Brink said.

Brink said the counselors would provide aid for as long as they were needed. She said the district alerted students and parents to Abdul's death on Monday but did not refer to him by name. She said they spoke with his family and they said it was all right to release his name.

