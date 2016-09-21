Rolling Meadows Jewel will get Starbucks; MingHin Cuisine now open

Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.com, 2011A Starbucks and store remodel are coming to the Rolling Meadows Jewel this fall.

The Jewel-Osco on Kirchoff Road in Rolling Meadows will be among 15 of the chain's stores to install a Starbucks kiosk between now and the end of January.

Most of the new Starbucks locations will take the place of former TCF Bank kiosks that have moved out, said Melissa Hill, director of public affairs and government relations for Jewel-Osco.

"Starbucks seemed like a natural fit," Hill said. "They are a great partner and it's going to be a great addition to our stores."

Starbucks also will be moving into stores in Mundelein, Minooka, Morris, Huntley, Shorewood, Elburn, Spring Grove, New Lennox, Clarendon Hills, Oswego, Sycamore, and Sugar Grove, Hill said.

The Rolling Meadows store also is getting a remodel, which could include expanded selections like a wing bar, salad bar and more pre-cut produce. Shoppers may start seeing work happening soon because a permit was issued last week by the city's community development office for Jewel to do $475,000 in remodeling work.

The store remodel will be completed mid-November and the Starbucks will open at the end of November, Hill said.

The changes are good news for Rolling Meadows residents who have made their voices heard during recent city council meetings about the future of the long-vacant Dominick's property across the street and their desire to have places to gather in the heart of the city.

Also in Rolling Meadows this week, MingHin Cuisine opened at 1440 Golf Road in what used to be Old Country Buffet. The site has been home to several other Asian cuisine restaurants in the past few years.

MingHin Cuisine is a popular Chicago dim sum restaurant, which also has a location in Naperville. The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

City Manager Barry Krumstok said visitors to MingHin will be "amazed" by the upgrades to the interior of the restaurant. The restaurant's food has been featured on the WTTW television program "Check, Please."