'How to run for office' workshop in Elgin

hello

State Rep. Anna Moeller will be among speakers Saturday at "How to Run for Office -- A Woman's Focus" at the YWCA Elgin.

If you are thinking of running for local office -- such as a municipal, school or park board -- ponder first how being elected will affect your loved ones. Be prepared, too, to treat campaigning like a part-time job.

Those tips and more will be part of "How to Run for Office -- A Woman's Focus" a one-day workshop Saturday at the YWCA Elgin, whose goal is to demystify the process and inspire people to get involved in the April 4 election. "There are so few people running for office," YWCA Executive Director Julia McClendon said. "We really need more."

Holding office is a commitment, but so is running in the first place, said state Rep. Anna Moeller, who served on the Elgin City Council for three years. In the two months leading up to the election, serious candidates need to spend about 20 hours a week campaigning, mostly knocking on doors but also attending events and candidate forums, she said.

"People really need to think abut whether they have the time to commit," she said. "Especially if you're a challenger and a person who doesn't have name recognition, it's all the more time consuming."

There will be approximately 25,000 local, nonpartisan open seats on boards such as village, library, school and fire in April throughout Illinois, said Stan Zegel, executive director of the Citizen Participation Institute. "For voters to have a choice, you'll need about twice as many on the ballot. That's a staggering number."

Workshop speaker Judy Dunne, who is married to Elgin Councilman Rich Dunne, said she'll talk about some of the things she wishes she'd known from the start. "Such as the amount of time that Rich puts city into his city council work, away from the family," she said, "and how much I am involved in helping with different issues that he might have."

Elgin Mayor David Kaptain will talk about ethics in campaigning, Elgin City Clerk Kim Dewis will discuss circulating nominating petitions, and Kane County Board member Cristina Castro, who is running for the 22nd Senate District, will talk about crafting and communicating a core message.

Nominating papers for most local offices -- which are nonpartisan -- must be filed between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, and between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28 in the few municipalities that hold primary elections, according to the 2017 Kane County local elections guide.

The YWCA Elgin workshop is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday costs $35 and includes lunch. It is also sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Elgin Area. To register visit ywcaelgin.org or call (847) 742-7930.