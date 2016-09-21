Breaking News Bar
 
Ela Day all about fun, spreading the word about township services

  • Members of the Lake Zurich High School marching band, from left, Steven Mueller, Nolan Foreman, Ethan Hepler and Eric Slaughter play checkers with pumpkins during the first Ela Day Wednesday at Knox Park in Lake Zurich.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Ron Thompson of Lake Zurich gives wagon rides with his 1953 Farmall tractor during the first Ela Day Wednesday at Knox Park in Lake Zurich.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • There were 30 information tables at the first Ela Day Wednesday at Knox Park in Lake Zurich.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich High School's band performed Wednesday during the first Ela Day at Knox Park.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Ela Township celebrated its first Ela Day Wednesday with open houses at the township hall and community center.

A community cookout followed at Knox Park in Lake Zurich, with free food, music, information booths and children's activities.

"We want to spread the word about all the great services and programs we have," said Angela Sykora, Ela Township communications coordinator.

Visitors could receive a raffle ticket to win a TV by bringing nonperishable food items for the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry. The event also included music by the Lake Zurich High School band.

For information about Ela Township, visit elatownship.org.

