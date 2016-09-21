Ela Day all about fun, spreading the word about township services

Ela Township celebrated its first Ela Day Wednesday with open houses at the township hall and community center.

A community cookout followed at Knox Park in Lake Zurich, with free food, music, information booths and children's activities.

"We want to spread the word about all the great services and programs we have," said Angela Sykora, Ela Township communications coordinator.

Visitors could receive a raffle ticket to win a TV by bringing nonperishable food items for the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry. The event also included music by the Lake Zurich High School band.

For information about Ela Township, visit elatownship.org.