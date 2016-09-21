Breaking News Bar
 
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree in Campton Hills

Doug T. Graham
 
 

A man had to be airlifted to the hospital from the scene of a one-car crash in Campton Hills Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Capt. Matt Starr of the South Elgin Fire Department said two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree just west of the intersection of McDonald Road and Phar Lap Drive in Campton Hills around 4:45 p.m.

Starr said that when firefighters arrived they found that the vehicle had been severely damaged in the crash and one of the victims, a man, was still trapped inside the wreckage. A second victim was not in the vehicle when fire fighters arrived on the scene.

Crews set to work cutting the man out of the wreckage. Because of the prolonged extraction, Starr said, they requested the man be flown by Superior Ambulance Service's Air Med 1 helicopter to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Starr said he did not have an update on the man's condition Wednesday evening.

The other person injured in the crash was taken to Presence St. Joeseph Hospital in Elgin by an Elgin Fire Department Ambulance.

