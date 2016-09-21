DuPage health officials: 2 cases of MRSA found at Naperville Central

hello

The DuPage County Health Department is investigating multiple cases of MRSA, a type of staph infection, at Naperville Central High School, according to ABC 7.

School officials said two students were confirmed, treated and now cleared of MRSA infections, ABC 7 reported, and nursing staff members consulted with the health department and followed proper cleaning protocols.

Health department spokesman Don Bolger told ABC 7 they were notified of the possibility of MRSA infection at the school Wednesday and began an investigation.

School and district officials are cooperating with the investigation, Bolger said.

The school previously had a MRSA outbreak in 2010 involving three students. At that time, the district sent out a letter to all student families assuring them there was no immediate health danger and to emphasize prevention and follow-up steps in cases of skin infections.

Staphylococcus aureus is a bacterium found in the nose or skin of up to 30 percent of the population. When the skin is broken, bacteria can enter the body and cause infection.

MRSA -- Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus -- refers to a strain of the bacteria that resists antibiotics commonly used to treat staph infections. About 1 percent of the population is infected with the MRSA bacteria.

Staph infections such as MRSA usually are transmitted by skin-to-skin contact with someone who is infected, but it's also possible to pick up the bacteria if you have an open cut, don't wash your hands, or share items such as razors or towels.

While treatable, the infection can cause pneumonia or infiltrate the bloodstream, leading to serious complications or death.