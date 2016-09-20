Girls golf scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 20 results
*
Lemont 185, Glenbard South 197
Lemont -- Micetich (39); Karbarz (46); Ingolia (49); Katz (51).
Glenbard South -- Kozak (42); Schmidt (50); Heuck (51); Yun (54).
*
Waubonsie Valley 183, wheaton North 189
At Arrowhead
Waubonsie Valley -- Boose (41); Singh (42); Libby (49); Skowronski (51).
Wheaton North -- Danielson (43); Stevens (46); Zander (50); Crabtree (50).
*
At Makray Memorial, par 35
Barrington 151, Fremd 190
Barrington -- Smith 37, Ciskowski 38, Hoffman 38, Sulkar 38.
Fremd -- Fremd Lee 43, O'Sullivan 49, Buckingham 49, Liu 49.
*
At Chevy Chase, par 36
Buffalo Grove 177, Wheeling 196
Buffalo Grove -- Lee 38, Yi 41, Gran 49, Fontanetta 49.
Wheeling -- A. Rohwedder 40, S. Rohwedder 43, Olvera 56, Dang 57.
*
At Fox Run, par 35
hersey 170, conant 175
Hersey -- Kopeny 37, Brush 42, Cacioppo 44, Anderson 47.
Conant -- Syed 43, Brand 44, Bowers 44, Zhang 44
JV: Conant 182, Hersey 230.
*
At Mount Prospect Golf Club, par 35
prospect 163, New Trier 163
Prospect -- Schafer 40, Accardi 41, Ponzi 41, Fleming 41, Kavanagh 41. (Prospect wins on 5th score tie-breaker.)
New Trier -- Rhee 39, Gabor 2, Kirie 42, Tamblyn 43, Kenter 43.
*
At Highland Woods
Schaumburg 187, Hoffman Estates 252
Schaumburg -- Cappello 40, Corwin 41, Harris 44, Cooper 62.
Hoffman Estates -- Wood 56, Ott-Durkin 62, Estevez 67, Connors 67.
*
At Countryside, par 36
lake zurich 195, mundelein 238
Lake Zurich -- K. Kee 41, Schwab 49, Leitl 51, Vages 54.
*
At Randall Oaks, par 35
Crystal Lake Central 169, Jacobs 177
CL Central -- Lyne 37, Bevill 42, Schurter 44, Newton 46. Jacobs -- Fiorentino 35, Leitner 46, Durben 48, LeGear 48.
*
At Pheasant Run, par 37
St. Charles North 149, Batavia 171
St. Charles North -- Furtney 32, Lillie 38, Stanton 39, Arnold 40.
*