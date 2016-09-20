Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/20/2016 11:37 PM

Girls golf scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 20 results

Girls golf scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 20 results

Lemont 185, Glenbard South 197

Lemont -- Micetich (39); Karbarz (46); Ingolia (49); Katz (51).

Glenbard South -- Kozak (42); Schmidt (50); Heuck (51); Yun (54).

Waubonsie Valley 183, wheaton North 189

At Arrowhead

Waubonsie Valley -- Boose (41); Singh (42); Libby (49); Skowronski (51).

Wheaton North -- Danielson (43); Stevens (46); Zander (50); Crabtree (50).

At Makray Memorial, par 35

Barrington 151, Fremd 190

Barrington -- Smith 37, Ciskowski 38, Hoffman 38, Sulkar 38.

Fremd -- Fremd Lee 43, O'Sullivan 49, Buckingham 49, Liu 49.

At Chevy Chase, par 36

Buffalo Grove 177, Wheeling 196

Buffalo Grove -- Lee 38, Yi 41, Gran 49, Fontanetta 49.

Wheeling -- A. Rohwedder 40, S. Rohwedder 43, Olvera 56, Dang 57.

At Fox Run, par 35

hersey 170, conant 175

Hersey -- Kopeny 37, Brush 42, Cacioppo 44, Anderson 47.

Conant -- Syed 43, Brand 44, Bowers 44, Zhang 44

JV: Conant 182, Hersey 230.

At Mount Prospect Golf Club, par 35

prospect 163, New Trier 163

Prospect -- Schafer 40, Accardi 41, Ponzi 41, Fleming 41, Kavanagh 41. (Prospect wins on 5th score tie-breaker.)

New Trier -- Rhee 39, Gabor 2, Kirie 42, Tamblyn 43, Kenter 43.

At Highland Woods

Schaumburg 187, Hoffman Estates 252

Schaumburg -- Cappello 40, Corwin 41, Harris 44, Cooper 62.

Hoffman Estates -- Wood 56, Ott-Durkin 62, Estevez 67, Connors 67.

At Countryside, par 36

lake zurich 195, mundelein 238

Lake Zurich -- K. Kee 41, Schwab 49, Leitl 51, Vages 54.

At Randall Oaks, par 35

Crystal Lake Central 169, Jacobs 177

CL Central -- Lyne 37, Bevill 42, Schurter 44, Newton 46. Jacobs -- Fiorentino 35, Leitner 46, Durben 48, LeGear 48.

At Pheasant Run, par 37

St. Charles North 149, Batavia 171

St. Charles North -- Furtney 32, Lillie 38, Stanton 39, Arnold 40.

