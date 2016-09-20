Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/20/2016 3:44 PM

Barrington woman killed in ATV crash in Montana

A 69-year-old Barrington woman was killed Monday in an ATV crash in Big Sky, Montana, according to local authorities.

Helene Antonini was driving her ATV about noon Monday along a narrow logging road on her property when she struck some rocks, throwing her from the vehicle, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. She was not wearing a helmet and hit her head on a large rock, authorities said.

Big Sky is located in southwestern Montana, about 20 miles from the northern border of Yellowstone National Park.

