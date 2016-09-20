College student from Elgin dies in ATV crash

hello

A 22-year-old college student from Elgin died last weekend in an ATV crash in downstate Calhoun County, officials said.

Brittany Godfrey, a senior at Southern Illinois University -- Edwardsville, died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the university.

Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington told the Belleville News-Democrat that Godfrey was riding on an ATV with a male friend while on farmland with a group of friends.

The rest of the group got worried and searched for Godfrey and her friend when they didn't return, and later found them injured, the newspaper reported.

Godfrey suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning, while the male was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, according to the report.

Godfrey was a 2012 graduate of St. Edward High School, where she was a cheerleader, member of the National Honor Society, wrestling team manager, and was active in plays and the choir, officials said.

She was on track to graduate from college in December with a major in criminal justice/pre-law. She was also the manager for the wrestling team and an intramural supervisor.

"I just had the pleasure of meeting Brittany last Friday in a session with student leaders, so her positive energy and outlook still resonate with me," said Randy Pembrook, SIUE chancellor, in the news release. "Our hearts and minds are with Brittany's family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss. It is heartbreaking when a young life filled with such immense potential is cut short far too soon."

Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin.