Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/20/2016 7:00 PM

Police seek suspect who robbed teen in Gurnee McDonald's lot

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A surveillance image shows the man who police believe robbed a 13-year-old girl in a McDonald's parking lot on Sept. 6.

      A surveillance image shows the man who police believe robbed a 13-year-old girl in a McDonald's parking lot on Sept. 6.
    Courtesy of Gurnee Police Department

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

Gurnee police said Tuesday they are looking for a suspect who reached into a vehicle and took money from a 13-year-old two weeks ago in a McDonald's parking lot.

The robbery occurred at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, outside the McDonald's at 5555 Route 132, according to a police news release.

The suspect reached into the passenger side of the parked vehicle and forcefully took cash from the teen. The man fled eastbound on Route 132 in a dark colored, possibly maroon, minivan with an Illinois license plate that started with the letter "R" and contained the numbers "674", police said.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5'7" to 5'8", 20-25 years old, with a slim build and short hair, wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey, long tan cargo shorts, red hi-top basketball shoes and three rings on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account