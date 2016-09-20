Police seek suspect who robbed teen in Gurnee McDonald's lot

A surveillance image shows the man who police believe robbed a 13-year-old girl in a McDonald's parking lot on Sept. 6. Courtesy of Gurnee Police Department

Gurnee police said Tuesday they are looking for a suspect who reached into a vehicle and took money from a 13-year-old two weeks ago in a McDonald's parking lot.

The robbery occurred at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, outside the McDonald's at 5555 Route 132, according to a police news release.

The suspect reached into the passenger side of the parked vehicle and forcefully took cash from the teen. The man fled eastbound on Route 132 in a dark colored, possibly maroon, minivan with an Illinois license plate that started with the letter "R" and contained the numbers "674", police said.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5'7" to 5'8", 20-25 years old, with a slim build and short hair, wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey, long tan cargo shorts, red hi-top basketball shoes and three rings on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.