9/19/2016 10:03 AM

Arlington Heights man killed in motorcycle crash

Erin Hegarty
 
 

A 54-year-old Arlington Heights man died Sunday after a motorcycle he was driving collided with a Mercedes near Rand Road and Winslowe Drive in Palatine, police said Monday.

Corey Hindes, of the 300 block of Knob Hill Drive, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge after the crash occurred at 1:15 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m.

The driver of the Mercedes, the vehicle's sole occupant, was not injured, police said.

Police closed a portion of Rand Road on Sunday afternoon while the multijurisdictional Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.

There was no immediate report of citations Monday.

