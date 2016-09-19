One dead in early morning house fire in Island Lake

Breaking News Bar
 
One woman died early Monday morning after she was pulled from a house fire in the 200 block of South Shore Drive in Island Lake, Wauconda Fire District officials said.

Wauconda Fire District crews arrived on the scene at 3:39 a.m. to find heavy fire coming through the roof of the one-story house.

In the initial search of the house, firefighters found a woman who they pulled from the structure.

Lifesaving efforts were not successful and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and the woman was the sole occupant of the house at the time the fire broke out, fire officials said.

The fire was under control by 4:09 a.m.

Wauconda Fire District Investigators and Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire. Nunda, Cary, Fox River Grove, Wonder Lake, Lake Zurich and Countryside fire departments assisted at the scene.

