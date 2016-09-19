Newcomer vs. veteran for Lake County state senate seat

Republican Michael Amrozowicz ,left, Democrat Melinda Bush and are candidates for 31st District in the State Senate

Voters will select from a first-time candidate and a veteran politician to decide who represents a state senate district covering a swath of Lake County.

Republican newcomer Michael Amrozowicz of Gurnee will face Democratic state Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake in the Nov. 8 election. Bush became a state senator after defeating Republican Joe Neal of Wadsworth in 2012.

District 31 includes Zion, Round Lake, Round Lake Beach, Gages Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Old Mill Creek, Wadsworth, Lindenhurst, Antioch, Waukegan, Gurnee, Beach Park, Grayslake and Lake Villa.

Although he's never held a publicly elected office, politics are not foreign to Amrozowicz, a retired Navy veteran and co-owner of an exterior remodeling business. He was elected chairman of the Lake County Republican Party in 2014 and previously headed Warren Township's GOP organization.

Never having been in elected office would be a benefit -- not a detriment -- if he wins the state senate seat, said Amrozowicz, 57. He said voters he's met want someone different because they are indicating an angriness with government in general.

"I know in my heart that my heart's in the right place," he said. "I could go down there (to Springfield) and be thorough in my research and I'll know how to vote based on my principles and representing the people in my district."

In contrast, the 60-year-old Bush has years of political experience.

Her first position was as a Grayslake village board trustee from 1990 to 1994. She served in the dual role of Lake County Board member and forest preserve district commissioner from 2008 to 2012.

Bush notes some accomplishments since she was elected to the state senate in since 2012, such as voting against each party's unbalanced budgets and helping to pass legislation to consolidate government. She said experience is important.

"Experience is a benefit to understanding the process," Bush said. "I am ready to hit the ground running. For anyone new to a job, there is a learning curve."

Each candidate addressed issues in Daily Herald questionnaires. They are similar on several issues including term limits.

Amrozowicz said he wants term limits for all legislators and promises to not exceed 10 years if elected to the state senate. Bush said she's introduced a constitutional amendment to place term limits on legislative leaders and would support the idea for everyone in the General Assembly if that's what a majority of Illinois voters want.