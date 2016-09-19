Krishnamoorthi is keynote speaker at Schaumburg event

hello

Raja Krishnamoorthi, the Democratic candidate for the 8th Congressional District, will be the keynote speaker at a Schaumburg Area Democrats breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9, at Chandler's Chophouse & Grill, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Other invited speakers include Chicago City Clerk Susana Mendoza, who's running for state comptroller; 28th District state Sen. Laura Murphy; 22nd District state senate candidate Cristina Castro; 56th District state Rep. Michelle Mussman; 44th District state Rep. Fred Crespo; Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown; the Democratic candidates for Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, judges and more.

Individual tickets cost $50 and sponsorships are available.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling (847) 278-7266.