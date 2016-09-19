Breaking News Bar
 
Rooney to highlight Schaumburg Township GOP event

Daily Herald report

"Breaking Cullerton's Supermajority" will be the theme of the Schaumburg Township Republican Organization's monthly breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Guest speakers will be newly appointed 27th District state Sen. Tom Rooney, the mayor of Rolling Meadows; 54th District state Rep. Tom Morrison; 28th District state senate candidate Mel Thillens; and 22nd District state senate candidate Tracy Smodilla.

To help defray the cost of the hot breakfast buffet, the organization asks for a $13 contribution from members and an $18 contribution from nonmembers.

Annual memberships may be purchased or renewed online at STGOP.org or at the event. Yard signs for all candidates will be available at the event.

