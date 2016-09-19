Dundee-Crown student to appear on 'The Voice' tonight

hello

"The Voice" Judge Adam Levine will sing a duet with Dundee-Crown High School junior Riley Elmore on the season premiere of "The Voice" on NBC. Photo courtesy of Trae Patton/NBC

Dundee-Crown High School junior Riley Elmore, 16, of West Dundee performs on NBC's "The Voice."

Riley Elmore, a Dundee-Crown High School junior with a smooth Frank Sinatra-like singing style, will audition on tonight's season premiere of "The Voice" on NBC.

The 16-year-old West Dundee resident was featured in a "sneak peek" video clip Monday on The Voice's Facebook page, singing Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight."

Judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine both hit their buzzers, signaling they want him on their teams. At one point, judge Adam Levine joined Riley in a duet.

"I cannot believe you're a 16-year-old with that voice," judge Miley Cyrus told him.

The camera also cuts to Riley's family cheering backstage -- his parents, Michael and Joan, and his sister Lilly, a Dundee-Crown freshman.

The clip generated excitement Monday at Riley's Carpentersville high school, where it was shown repeatedly to students and shared on District 300's Facebook page.

"Everyone's cheering him on," said his choir teacher, Lisa Bettcher. "He's a very well-liked and admired kid."

Riley came to Dundee-Crown from the private Immanuel Lutheran School and auditioned for the school choir.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'Oh my gosh, can this kid sing,'" Bettcher said.

She even remembers telling her husband, Mark Bettcher, the school's former band director, "I've got this kid you need to hear."

Riley was in school Monday, but he is contractually forbidden from talking to reporters at this point in the season.

He is a member of two school choirs, occasionally sings with the jazz band, and also mentors freshmen singers. Bettcher said he learned the lead role of "Shrek" for the school play in just two weeks, after the person cast as the lead was unable to do it.

"He's a fabulous, humble kid. And he's enormously talented. His voice is elastic. He has incredible pitch," Bettcher said. "Everyone's terribly excited. We don't know what happens ... but we'll stay tuned."

"The Voice" airs at 7 p.m. on NBC.