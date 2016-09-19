Naperville, Hoffman Estates among Money magazine's 'Best Places to Live'

Two Illinois communities ranked in Money magazine's top 50 list of "Best Places to Live": Naperville at No. 10 and Hoffman Estates at No. 27.

Naperville was recognized for having a ratio of home prices to income lower than in other "upscale communities" and for its charm and abundance of jobs. The magazine also highlighted the Riverwalk and downtown shopping as draws for new residents.

Hoffman Estates was recognized for top-notch schools and diversity, as more than 20 percent of the population is Asian, roughly 14 percent is Hispanic or Latino and 5 percent is black, the magazine said.

The ranking was compiled based on 60 factors including taxes, education, housing prices and health care. Columbia, Maryland, was the top-ranked city, followed by Eden Prairie, Minnesota, then Plano, Texas.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said in a news release that the city has made the Money list before and is pleased to be in this year's top 10.

"Inclusion on this prestigious annual list shows the world that Naperville truly is the greatest place to live, work and retire," Chirico said in the statement.