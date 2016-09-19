Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/19/2016 6:21 PM

Naperville, Hoffman Estates among Money magazine's 'Best Places to Live'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Riverwalk in downtown Naperville was recognized as one of the features that helped make the city No. 10 on Money magazine's 2016 list of "Best Places to Live." Hoffman Estates, the other Illinois community to make the list, came in at No. 27.

       The Riverwalk in downtown Naperville was recognized as one of the features that helped make the city No. 10 on Money magazine's 2016 list of "Best Places to Live." Hoffman Estates, the other Illinois community to make the list, came in at No. 27.
    Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer May 2016

 
Daily Herald report

Two Illinois communities ranked in Money magazine's top 50 list of "Best Places to Live": Naperville at No. 10 and Hoffman Estates at No. 27.

Naperville was recognized for having a ratio of home prices to income lower than in other "upscale communities" and for its charm and abundance of jobs. The magazine also highlighted the Riverwalk and downtown shopping as draws for new residents.

Hoffman Estates was recognized for top-notch schools and diversity, as more than 20 percent of the population is Asian, roughly 14 percent is Hispanic or Latino and 5 percent is black, the magazine said.

The ranking was compiled based on 60 factors including taxes, education, housing prices and health care. Columbia, Maryland, was the top-ranked city, followed by Eden Prairie, Minnesota, then Plano, Texas.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said in a news release that the city has made the Money list before and is pleased to be in this year's top 10.

"Inclusion on this prestigious annual list shows the world that Naperville truly is the greatest place to live, work and retire," Chirico said in the statement.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account