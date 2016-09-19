Eight injured in tollway crash in Gurnee

Eight people were injured Monday evening in a crash involving several vehicles, including a big rig, on Interstate 94 in Gurnee.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash about 5:45 p.m. on westbound I-94 just south of Grand Avenue (Route 132), according to the Gurnee Fire Department.

Firefighters said two people were extricated from two different vehicles. Seven of the eight sustained nonlife threatening injuries and the eighth person was taken Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition, according to the fire department.

Illinois state police Monday night said the accident was being investigated and details were not immediately available. The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority reported that three of five lanes were blocked at one point.