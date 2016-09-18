Chun wins Evian Championship with major record round

Sung Hyun Park of South Korea follows the flight of her ball after playing on the 5th hole, during the final round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

ShanShan Feng of China follows the flight of her ball after playing on the 5th hole, during the final round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

In Gee Chun of South Korea follows the flight of her ball after playing on the 5th hole, during the final round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France -- In Gee Chun clinched the Evian Championship in record-breaking style on Sunday, winning by four shots to secure her second major with the lowest ever 72-hole score in a major.

The 22-year-old South Korean sank a difficult 10-feet putt to finish on 21 under, breaking the record for men and women of 20 co-held by Henrik Stenson and Jason Day. She bettered the women's record by two.

She led from start to finish, although she did share the first-round lead with Sung Hyun Park - who finished tied for second with So Yeon Ryu in a dominant tournament for South Koreans.

Chun broke the record at Evian Resort after she missed the cut here last year and tied for 65th in 2014.

In four days of intensely accurate driving and clinical putting, Chun was near-faultless. Her only significant blemish was a double bogey on the ninth hole in the third round - and even then she limited the damage having opted for a two-stroke penalty.

There was one bogey on Sunday, on the 14th, but she made a birdie on the next to move back to 21 under and almost added another birdie on the 16th, with her attempt stopping just short.

Chun, who won the U.S. Women's Open last year, is only the second player in LPGA history to have her first two LPGA wins come at majors. The other was countrywoman Se Ri Pak in 1998.

It looked like she might miss out on a new major record when she sent her tee shot into the left rough on the 18th. She chose the safe option and used a wedge to chop her way onto the fairway, about 95 yards from the pin.

Then, she glided her ball over the water to give herself a decent shot at history.

After making her record-breaking putt, she raised both arms in the air and smiled.

She did not see what was coming next, however, as defending champion Lydia Ko poured Champagne over her.