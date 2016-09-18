Breaking News Bar
 
Annual powwow in Elk Grove Village celebrates Native American culture

  • Lucas Decorah, 7, of the Potawatomi tribe, walks across a field Sunday during the 63rd annual American Indian Center of Chicago Powwow at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village. The two-day celebration featured traditional Indian dances and representatives from all over the U.S. and Canada.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Dancers in traditional Native American clothing perform in the Grand Entry during the 63rd annual American Indian Center of Chicago Powwow at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village on Sunday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Paul Cloud of the Ho-Chunk tribe gives the invocation Sunday during the 63rd annual American Indian Center of Chicago Powwow at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report

As drums thundered, dancers wearing buckskin dresses and feathers hanging from their hair moved in rhythm Sunday as they took part in the Grand Entry of the American Indian Center of Chicago's 63rd annual Powwow at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

The two-day event was a celebration of Native American culture, featuring traditional food and music, handmade art and intertribal culture.

"This is great. It's a celebration of our folks," said Vincent Romero, interim executive director of the American Indian Center. "This is some of the best Native American dancing in the country. We have over 100 dancers that are representing all kinds of tribes."

The event also featured competition dancing, as well as singers and drum groups performing tribal songs. Visitors walked the grounds eating fry bread, corn soup and Navajo tacos while looking at paintings and sculptures in the art marketplace.

"I've been doing this since I was a little bitty girl. Now I'm a traditional dancer," Kelly Summers of Niles said as she helped family members put on their clothing. "I love participating and the 'ahhs' and 'oohs' from the people and letting them know about my culture."

