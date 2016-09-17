Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/17/2016 7:06 PM

Four hurt in Volo crash on Route 12

Daily Herald report

Four people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Route 12 near Russell Drive in Volo Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were called about 4:07 p.m. to the crash involving a car and a minivan in the southbound lanes of Route 12. Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage, Wauconda Fire District officials said in a news release.

Firefighters had to remove the door of the minivan to free the driver, who was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Three passengers in the minivan were take to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington.

After about 45 minutes, the other driver was freed from the mid-size car and taken to Condell by helicopter. The woman had multiple injuries but remained conscious, according to the news release.

The southbound lanes remained closed for several hours while authorities investigated the crash.

