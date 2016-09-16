Fox Valley police reports

Batavia

• Virginia C. Malone of Aurora was charged with retail theft at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday at Wal-Mart, 801 N. Randall Road, according to police. She is accused of stealing cosmetics. Her age and address were not provided.

• Zikeda M. Blakely, of the 1200 block of Nantucket Road, Aurora, was charged with retail theft at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday at Wal-Mart, 801 N. Randall Road, according to police.

• A battery and a memory card were stolen out of a cellphone at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald's, 125 W. Wilson St..

• A pair of sunglasses was stolen out of a vehicle on the 1700 block of Fox Trail Drive, it was reported to police at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday.

• A credit card and a driver's license were stolen out of a vehicle on the 1000 block of Carr Court, it was reported to police at 8:58 a.m. Monday.

• Computer parts were stolen on the 1000 block of Hubbard Avenue, it was reported to police at 1:40 p.m. Monday.