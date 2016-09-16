With Rooney moving up, council will fill Rolling Meadows mayor seat

Rolling Meadows Mayor Tom Rooney's appointment to former state Sen. Matt Murphy's seat will leave a hole at the top of the city council he has led since 2011.

Rooney, who was named to the Senate seat on Thursday night, said he will likely resign as Rolling Meadows mayor before Thanksgiving, but the exact date is not yet clear.

"We have to look at what the laws are and find the right day before the cut off for the next election," Rooney said.

The mayor's seat will then be on the ballot during the April 2017 municipal election for a 2-year-term, since Rooney was supposed to be in office through 2019. After that it will go back to four-year terms with a two-term limit for the position.

Between Rooney's resignation and the April election, a member of the city council will need to be elected, by the rest of the council, to be interim mayor.

So far, at least one alderman -- John D'Astice -- has expressed interest in the job.

"I am very interested in being able to keep continuity and consistency going forward," D'Astice said on Friday. "I consider myself a voice of reason and a more senior member on the council. I would take a step back, listen to what everyone has to say and just try to make the best decision for the people of Rolling Meadows."

The mayor does not usually vote in Rolling Meadows, except to break a tie on the council.

Alderman Mike Cannon said he would not be interested in the job. Alderwoman Laura Majikes and Alderman Brad Judd said it was too early to say. Aldermen Robert Banger Jr., Tim Veenbaas and Len Prejna could not be reached on Friday.

With several large issues facing the city council in the near future -- such as decisions about what to do with the former Dominick's property and discussion of moving of both the city's fire stations -- Rooney said he knows he is leaving Rolling Meadows in good hands.

"I'm certainly confident in them," he said of the council members. "As much as we may fight or disagree, it's a good group just trying to do what they think is best for the city."