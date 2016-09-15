Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/15/2016 3:25 PM

Fashion retailer H&M coming to Spring Hill Mall

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • H&M opened about two years ago at Yorktown Center in Lombard. Another H&M will come to Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee this spring.

      H&M opened about two years ago at Yorktown Center in Lombard. Another H&M will come to Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee this spring.
    DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

 
Daily Herald Report

Global fashion retailer H&M plans to open a new store at long struggling Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee in the spring.

The new H&M location will offer clothing for the family with collections for men and women, as well as separate "store within a store" sections for accessories. The Spring Hill Mall location also will carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds.

H&M, which has 16,000 employees at 435 stores nationwide, will add 20 employees at Spring Hill Mall. Another store opened about two years ago at The Shops on Butterfield at Lombard's Yorktown Center. The company has other suburban stores in Aurora, Geneva, Oak Brook and Schaumburg.

Earlier this year, Spring Hill Mall began a $37.8 million redevelopment project. It has recently added other new stores, including Rue21, and Cinemark Theater has broken ground. The redevelopment has been moving ahead, according to the mall's website, and making way for new national tenants.

A company spokeswoman was not immediately available for further comment.

• Daily Herald Business writer Anna Marie Kukec contributed to this report.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account