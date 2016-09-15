Fashion retailer H&M coming to Spring Hill Mall

H&M opened about two years ago at Yorktown Center in Lombard. Another H&M will come to Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee this spring. DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

Global fashion retailer H&M plans to open a new store at long struggling Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee in the spring.

The new H&M location will offer clothing for the family with collections for men and women, as well as separate "store within a store" sections for accessories. The Spring Hill Mall location also will carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds.

H&M, which has 16,000 employees at 435 stores nationwide, will add 20 employees at Spring Hill Mall. Another store opened about two years ago at The Shops on Butterfield at Lombard's Yorktown Center. The company has other suburban stores in Aurora, Geneva, Oak Brook and Schaumburg.

Earlier this year, Spring Hill Mall began a $37.8 million redevelopment project. It has recently added other new stores, including Rue21, and Cinemark Theater has broken ground. The redevelopment has been moving ahead, according to the mall's website, and making way for new national tenants.

A company spokeswoman was not immediately available for further comment.

• Daily Herald Business writer Anna Marie Kukec contributed to this report.