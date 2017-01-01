Sections
Sports
Bears
Since Week 4, Bears' RB Howard has been off and running
Rain could delay Winter Classic between Blues-Blackhawks
Vasturia's 3 lifts No. 24 Notre Dame by Pitt 78-77 in OT
No apparent split between Fox, Fangio
Thrills aplenty for fans, players during Winter Classic Alumni Game
Georgia Tech tops Kentucky 33-18 in TaxSlayer
Alabama 7-point favorite over Clemson in CFP Finals
Guice, LSU defense overwhelm Louisville in Citrus Bowl
Jagr scores 756th career goal as Panthers beat Stars 3-1
Northwestern linebacker Walker entering NFL draft
NFL defers decision to reinstate Raiders LB Aldon Smith
Huskers' fast start teased fans before late-season collapse
Bulls drubbed by Bucks for third time
The Bulls got off to a fast start, but finished with the same old ugly ending. For the third time in 16 days, the Bulls lost badly to Milwaukee, this time 116-96.
Rozner: Blackhawks, Blues renewing that Classic hatred
Hoiberg benches Rondo in favor of Carter-Williams
With Ohio State shutout, Clemson earns another shot at 'Bama
Alabama wears down Washington 24-7, now heads to title game
3:04 AM
Late Fornaroli penalty earns City draw in A-League
2:30 AM
Get ready for a blockbuster sequel: Alabama vs. Clemson
1:29 AM
Frolik, Flames beat Coyotes 4-2
1:22 AM
Kings hold on for 3-2 win over Sharks behind Carter's goal
1:18 AM
Americans win 1st match at Hopman Cup mixed teams event
1:03 AM
Washington's proud offense shut down by Tide in Peach Bowl
12:50 AM
Horvat gets deciding goal in SO to lead Canucks past Oilers
12:37 AM
Rogers beats Bouchard in Brisbane International's 1st round
12:03 AM
WNBA players were near site of Istanbul attack, coach says
Sliwa, Fremd finish off Notre Dame in OT
Montini takes convincing win from Benet
Sotos, Conant take Tosh title at York
Geneva tops South Elgin for Dayton title
Vernon Hills forces tourney title tie at Libertyville
Glenbard West is the class of the Classic
Geneva tops Rolling Meadows for third at Montini
St. Edward nails down Lisle championship; Spagnola MVP
Wheaton North beats Downers Grove South for third place
Stevenson topples St. Charles East for Hinsdale hardware
Fremd vs. Notre Dame, boys basketball
Geneva vs. South Elgin, boys basketball
Montini Catholic vs. Benet Academy, girls basketball
Libertyville vs. Waukegan, boys basketball
Best Prep Sports Photos of 2016
Montini Catholic vs. Geneva, girls basketball
Fremd vs. Libertyville boys basketball
Libertyville vs. Vernon Hills, girls basketball
