Suburban Chicago's Information Source
Sports
Top Sports
Pro Sports
Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic
Pro Sports
Pick a card, any card: Magician lightens mood for Patriots
Sports
Route 66 gears up for 20th NHRA Nationals celebration
Pro Sports
A look at the key players in the Super Bowl
Pro Sports
Baseball owners look at rule changes to speed up game
News
Cubs' World Series trophy coming to Elgin
Pro Sports
10 Super Bowl ads to watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; John Malkovich
Sports
Attack and travel ban put Olympic bids on defense
Pro Sports
Marleau scores 500th goal, surging Sharks down Canucks 4-1
Pro Sports
Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored at college fundraiser
Pro Sports
FIFA rejects Bolivia appeal against World Cup match forfeits
Pro Sports
Falcons coach Dan Quinn wins Salute to Service Award
Ins and outs of Super Bowl LI
What to watch, who to watch and what numbers could be the key to victory in Super Bowl 51 for the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Daily Herald
e-edition
Read the digital copy of the printed paper
Read the digital paper
North: Hype around Super Bowl LI clearly lacking
Sky, Mystics make Elena Delle Donne trade official
Arlington to host 20 stakes races this season
Outdoor hockey game in Rosemont at benefit for injured player
Pro Sports
9:06 PM
Battling cancer, Harvest Christian grad Castro remains positive, hopeful
9:04 PM
Kessel's OT winner lifts Penguins by Blue Jackets 4-3
8:55 PM
Morris' goal leads US over Jamaica 1-0, giving Arena win
8:53 PM
QB Michael Vick tells ESPN he is retiring
8:47 PM
Magic hold on to defeat Raptors 102-94
8:36 PM
Images: South Elgin vs. West Aurora, boys basketball
7:09 PM
Minnesota players get mixed results from university panel
6:38 PM
Blip, or was this the year fans started tuning out the NFL?
6:30 PM
Zimmerman makes US debut as Arena changes 9 starters
Pro Sports
Prep Sports
St. Edward claims Metro Suburban Red title
Battling cancer, Harvest Christian grad Castro remains positive, hopeful
Lakstigala, Naperville Central avoid scare from Naperville North
What's next for DuPage Valley Conference?
LeGrand-Melton has hot hand in Lisle triumph
Not everyone a fan of Harvest Christian's style
Prospect's comeback falls short
With Iowa choice, Stevenson's Marchese is on firm footing
Richmond-Burton knocks off Burlington Central
IC Catholic jumps over .500 mark
South Elgin vs. West Aurora, boys basketball
Competitive Cheer, Fox Valley & DuPage Co. teams in State Final Prelims
Competitive Cheer, Northwest Suburban & Lake Co. teams in State Final Prelims
Naperville North vs. Naperville Central, girls basketball
St. Edward vs. Walther Christian, girls basketball
Glenbard South vs. Riverside-Brookfield, girls basketball
St. Viator vs. Warren, boys basketball
Carmel vs. Libertyville, boys basketball
