A healthy Robinson could be just what Chicago Bears' offense needs

hello

BOURBONNAIS -- For anyone hoping to see the Bears' offense elevate from the depths of the NFL rankings, the most encouraging sight in training camp has been WR Allen Robinson taking his normal reps with the starters.

It's only been 10 months since the 2015 Pro Bowler underwent surgery on a torn left ACL in his left knee, but he's on the field and making his presence felt. That's been the plan all along -- but it's been an optimistic plan.

"We want to be able to monitor that and make sure we don't overdo anything; there's no need to do that," coach Matt Nagy said Sunday after a third straight soggy practice, all of which have been further proof that the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Robinson is on pace for the Sept. 8 season opener. "He's worked really hard to get to this point."

Robinson's goal is to get back to his 2015 form, when he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards, a 17.5-yard average and 14 touchdowns. It may take some time. But the former Jaguar has gained a greater appreciation for his profession, and even the sometimes-grueling process required to ascend to the elite level he's been at and hopes to return.

"One day you're catching a pass for 17 yards, and then the next day you can't walk for six weeks," Robinson said of last year's injury that occurred on the third play of the first game. "There are a lot of different things that you kind of take into account going through the process of learning how to do certain physical things again and just trusting everything.

"You get a much greater appreciation for going out there, being around your teammates, playing in those big games. It really takes some time for you to really prioritize everything that means a lot to you as far as a football player and just everything in general."

There might not be anyone who appreciates all that Robinson can do more than second-year QB Mitch Trubisky, who, as a struggling rookie in 2017, did not have the luxury of throwing to a receiver anywhere near as accomplished as Robinson.

"He goes up, gets the football (and) creates separation," Trubisky said. "He can make those acrobatic catches that we haven't seen here in the past. He can separate with speed, he's physical, and he runs great routes. He's really a student of the game. That's something I've learned. You can't really see that on film. But just being with him in meetings, he understands the offense, not only his job, but the guys around him. As a receiver that allows you to get open more often."

Trubisky turns 24 next month, right around the time Robinson turns 25, so their collaboration could be one that pays dividends on the receiver's three-year, $42-million deal for several years. But their on-field relationship is in its infancy. Allen was asked about the chore of developing a rapport with his new quarterback, and he said the responsibility is on him, not Trubisky.

"It's all about what he needs," Robinson said. "That's the biggest thing about this game and about offense. It's everything being catered to the comfort level of the quarterback. That's about timing. That's about ball location. Anything. It's all about QB comfort. Going into this camp, that's what's going to make everything that much easier. I want Mitch to be able to go out there and just be able to play free. And so it's my job to make his (job) easy."

A healthy Robinson will do wonders for Trubisky's development and the success of Nagy's offense for a variety of reasons. Despite his age, the former first-round pick is entering his fifth season, so he brings a youthful experience and a versatile threat.

"He's somebody who can play multiple positions," Nagy said. "He can do a lot of things really well. When (we) went through this free-agency process, we talked about how he's a big, physical receiver, he's a red-zone threat. He's good vs. press (coverage). He has experience. The biggest thing that we'd like to do coming out of this camp is having him and Mitchell just create that timing, just that connection between the two because that's going to be important."

Now, and for years to come, the Bears hope.

Walking wounded:

CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), LBs Danny Trevathan (hamstring), Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) and Aaron Lynch (hamstring) and TE Daniel Brown (ankle) did not practice.

• Bob LeGere is a senior writer at Pro Football Weekly. Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere or @PFWeekly.