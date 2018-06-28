Girls golf: Schoeck nets national coaching honor

hello

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association has announced Jodi Schoeck of Barrington High School as its 2018 National Golf Coach of the Year.

The announcement came during the organization's National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Wednesday.

Coach Schoeck, who leads the girls golf program at Barrington, was nominated for this national honor by Illinois' high school coaches association and was selected as the National Coach of the Year from eight finalists from across the nation.

Schoeck's selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage.

The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches association formed by coaches, for coaches, in the nation, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.