Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/28/2018 10:00 PM

Bain dazzles in front of Randy Johnson

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

With former Diamondback and Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in attendance, Jeff Bain led the Kane County Cougars (39-38, 4-4) to a 5-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits (42-36, 2-6) on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In the bottom of the first, Jazz Chisholm unloaded his team-leading 12th homer of the year, a solo shot to put the Cougars up 1-0. In the bottom of the third, Eudy Ramos cracked a solo homer, padding the advantage to 2-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Ernie De La Trinidad led off with a walk. Luis Silverio singled to put runners at the corners with no one out. River Bandits pitcher Yohan Ramirez proceeded to balk, forcing in the third run of the night for the Cougars.

In the fifth, De La Trinidad launched a two-run homer, extending the margin to 5-0 Cougars. The first run for Quad Cities came in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by Seth Beer. In the ninth, Ruben Castro collected an RBI double, but he was thrown out at third for the final out of the game.

Cougars starter Jeff Bain (7-2) collected the sixth straight quality start for a Cougar pitcher. Bain tossed a career-high seven innings of shutout ball, allowing five hits and striking out six batters. Erbert Gonzalez allowed two runs in two innings out of the Cougar bullpen.

Bandits' starter Yohan Ramirez (5-7) suffered the loss, allowing three runs over four frames. Dariel Aquino coughed up two runs in his lone inning of work. Jairo Solis hurled three shutout innings.

The Cougars and River Bandits play game two of the four-game homestand on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday is Nickelodeon night at the ballpark. SpongeBob SquarePants will make an appearance and fans will be treated to postgame fireworks.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account