Scouting report: Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Monday; ABC 7 Tuesday; WGN Wednesday

Radio:

WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Cubs' Tyler Chatwood (3-5) vs. Kenta Maeda (4-4) Monday at 7:05 p.m.; Mike Montgomery (2-2) vs. Rich Hill (1-2) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.; Jon Lester (8-2) vs. Ross Stripling (6-1) Wednesday at 1:20 p.m.

At a glance:

After slow starts, both teams appear to be hitting stride. The Cubs and Dodgers met in the past two NLCS, and both are determined to get there again. The Cubs entered Sunday with a league-leading run differential of plus-100. They were second in runs scored and first in batting average, on-base percentage, walks taken and ERA. The Dodgers were leading the NL in home runs and were sixth in ERA. Former Cub Hill will come off the DL (finger blisters) Tuesday. Matt Kemp went into Sunday with a line of .340/.376/.581 with 12 homers and 43 RBI. Max Muncy, whom the Dodgers picked up after the A's released him, led the team in homers (13). This series is a Wrigley Field oasis for the Cubs. who are in the middle of a stretch of 14 of 17 on the road.

Next:

Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday-Sunday