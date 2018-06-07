Boys volleyball: Northwest all-area team

hello

Arthur Barczak Rolling MeadowsBarczak was a three-year starter who produced some stellar play for the Mustangs in 2018, as evidenced by his 184 kills on 410-of-469 hitting. Meadows coach Kevin Bourn said that what he appreciates most about the senior is his versatility. "His volleyball knowledge and talent at many different positions has been so important for us," said Bourn. "He is one of the best blockers ever for the Mustangs, and he worked hard to be a good passer which meant we were able to use him on back row attacks as well." Barczak was on point in all areas of the game this year, as he contributed 63 blocks, 141 digs and 21 aces.

Evan Carroll BarringtonCarroll's drive and volleyball awareness helped the Broncos all the way to a state tournament berth in 2018. "Evan made a huge one year leap," said Barrington coach Rob Ridenour, "by committing to the weight room. He took great pride in his blocking, defense, and general net play, and he became a physical force. As a setter he was solid and consistent, and had an amazing year." Carroll had an awe-inspiring 752 assists, but also excelled with 47 blocks and 141 digs.

Jack Collins Maine WestCollins could do it all on the court for the Warriors this season, performing at a high level. It was well appreciated by coach Mike OBrill, who called him "one of the smartest volleyball players I have ever coached." Collins had 125 kills, 55 blocks and a 94 percent serve efficiency on the season, despite dealing with an early injury and a position switch. "We made a change from right side to outside hitter," said OBrill, "and Jack embraced his new role without hesitation. He always knows the right spot to put the ball or where to tool off a block."

Robert Elem LeydenThis dynamic outside has been a major part of the success the Eagles have enjoyed the last two seasons. "Robert has stepped up as a leader," said Leyden coach Michele Mueller. "His explosive play has brought a high level of competition to our team and helped elevate the play of everyone around him. " Elem swatted 306 kills on the year, posted 202 digs and was 2.2 in serve receive. "His passion for volleyball shows every day in practice," said Mueller. "He shows what hard work and dedication can do. Robert is a true all-around player in every area of the game."

Brian Franz Buffalo GroveFranz moved from the middle to the outside this season and achieved tremendous accomplishments. "His defense and serve receive was outstanding," said Bison coach Tim Kosiek, "in addition to his offense, which was consistent and intentional." The stat line for Franz shows 15 aces on 242-of-269 serving, 288 kills, 52 blocks and 220 digs. "Brian kept a calm demeanor on the court," added Kosiek, "and displayed a quiet leadership that kept the team together in tight situations. I have appreciated his understanding of the game, his willingness to make adjustments, and his positive outlook."

Gabe Hartke BarringtonBroncos coach Rob Ridenour said it was not only Hartke's talent but also his competitiveness and work ethic that made the junior a standout. "His commitment to improvement could serve as a model to younger players," said Ridenour. "Gabe is always working to make a weakness a strength. He was invaluable to us on the court and we are extremely lucky to have a player with his skill and leadership for another season." Hartke completed the season with 260 kills, 25 blocks, 43 aces and 105 digs.

Camden Hill PalatineHill was a steadying influence on the right side for the Pirates, and his stellar play helped his squad to a regional title and a just-missed upset of No. 1 seed New Trier in the sectionals. "His offense has always been his strength," said Palatine coach Frank Stark of the senior. "He continued to grow this year, he improved his blocking, and was a key factor in our run at the end of the year." Hill contributed 109 kills, many of them coming in clutch situations, and added 26 blocks.

Josh Kern ProspectAccording to Knights coach Mike Riedy, Kern was "the heart and soul of our team." It's easy to see why as the defensive specialist not only earned 316 digs on the season, but also contributed on service with a 92.7 percentage and 16 aces. "I could continually count on Josh to get the job done, whatever that job was. He's simply the best leader I have coached in 26 years. He always put the team and his teammates first and himself second, and there was a stretch where he played through injuries but stayed on the floor because he knew his team needed him."

Brian Kirschbaum SchaumburgSaxons coach Eric Melton called Kirschbaum "our most valuable player this year." A big reason for that was the 188 digs that the senior earned in 2018. "He was the leader of our backcourt," said Melton. "He established himself as one of the top liberos in the area, and his calm and confident demeanor helped to establish the tone of our team." Kirschbaum also had a 2.3 passing ratio, and was 206-of-215 on service. "Throughout the season we relied on him," added Melton. "He established the tempo of our team and made the dig in the important moments, and played his best volleyball against some of the top teams in the state."

Jonathan Kolweier Hoffman EstatesKolweier was the team captain and inspirational leader for the Hawks in 2018, according to Hoffman assistant coach Mark Ahn. "He's definitely the MVP," said Ahn. "He's been the heartbeat of the team, playing with great passion and nurturing his younger teammates. Jonathan stands out to us as the prototypical example of how a student athlete should carry himself." Kolweier was an all-around performer for the Hawks this season, posting marks of 122 kills, 57 blocks, and 28 aces.

Michael Lohse Buffalo GroveOne of the most electrifying players in the Mid-Suburban League, Lohse made his presence felt in 2018 by producing 350 digs. "He's the heart and soul of our team," said BG coach Tim Kosiek. "His serve receive and defense put us in position to run our offense, and he kept us mentally strong in competitive matches." The senior recorded a 2.43 of 3.0 serve receive percentage, and was 197-of-239 serving with 8 aces. "His passion for the game was evident," added Kosiek. "He studied film, worked to improve, and created an exciting environment for his teammates."

Jacob Mailloux HerseyMailloux, at 6-foot-6, was one of the more celebrated, feared attackers in the state. "He was one of the most dominant outside hitters in Hersey history," said Huskies coach Nancy Lill. The senior finished his career with 731 kills after hammering 311 this year, and in addition was one of the teams' primary passers. Mailloux added 116 digs this season to go along with 40 aces and 41 blocks, and was named Mid-Suburban East player of the year. "Jake had a great career and left his mark at Hersey," said Lill.

Curtis McLennan PalatineOnly a junior, McLennan led his team deep into the playoffs this season on the strength of his offensive skills. McLennan paced the team on attack with 303 kills, but his all-around game meant even more to the Pirates as he served up 27 aces, and had a 2.22 serve receive percentage. "One of the most talented outsides in the state," said Palatine coach Frank Stark. "He continues to build his confidence, and there are times when he can completely take over a match."

Jakub Migus HerseyMigus proved himself in this year's battles to be not only one of the top setters in the area, but in the state as well. He produced a whopping 749 assists for the potent Huskies team in 2018, but was also an outstanding defensive presence, contributing 70 block kills. "Jakub took over the reins this season and did a great job in running a 5-1 said Huskies coach Nancy Lill. "The best news for us is that he'll be back next year." Migus added 25 aces to his impressive stat line, in addition to 154 digs.

Jared Moser WheelingMoser is one of the best volleyball players in the history of the Wildcats program, according to coach Jason Kopkowski. The best news for the coach is that Moser will return for another season. "He's a complete player," said Kopkowski of the junior. "He plays all the way around, and executes all skills at an exceptionally consistent and high level." Moser was dynamic on attack in 2018 with 347 kills with an .286 hitting efficiency, but also excelled in other areas as evidenced by a 2.53 serve receive mark. "His leadership qualities are a big reason for the success we had this season," said Kopkowski. "His passion for the sport is second to none."

Connor Nix PalatineWhen a key defensive play was needed for the Pirates this, Nix was usually the one to provide it. The exhilarating senior boasted a 2.34 serve receive ratio, had 331 digs, and served up 30 aces. "Connor accepted the challenge at libero (this year)," said Palatine coach Frank Stark, "and he refused to allow anyone else to move into that role. He worked so hard at improving his serve receive and was always a threat when he was at the service line."

Joe Nugent HerseyThe Huskies have posted two consecutive stellar seasons and Nugent was a big reason why, especially this year when his 136 blocks paced his team. "Joe dominated his opponents," said Hersey coach Nancy Lill. "He's one of the top middles in Hersey history and has had a great career." Nugent finished with 267 blocks in his prep career, and in 2018 also excelled on serve with 26 aces, and was a force on attack by hitting 221 kills.

Johnny O'Shea PalatineO'Shea was a multi-sport athlete who excelled on attack and on defense for the Pirates. He led his team this year in blocks (87), serve receive (2.45), digs (363), and aces (46), and was second in kills with 297. "I have never met another competitor like this kid," said Palatine coach Frank Stark. "I honestly use him as a role model for my own kids to look up to. He makes highlight reels every match. I know that no matter what he does in life, he's going to be successful."

Shivam Patel Maine WestConsistency was the key ingredient for Patel in 2018, and his exceptional play helped lead the Warriors to a turnaround season, one that led from single-digit wins in 2017 to 21 victories this season. "He was our most consistent hitter at the net earning points," said Maine West coach Mike OBrill. "Shivam had the most powerful swing from the outside position for us." The statistics prove OBrill out as Patel concluded the campaign with 30 digs, 125 kills, and 14 blocks.

Aaron Peterson FremdPeterson was far and away the leading attacker for the Vikings this season, having twice as many attempts as the next player on his team. And he came through on those attacks in a big way as the team leader in kills with 232. "Aaron is a very confident player," said Vikings coach Curt Pinley. "He's confident in his game, and his stats are evidence of how important he was to us. He's a 2-time all-conference and all-are selection, and our end of season success this year is a direct result of his efforts and the leadership he displayed on the court." Peterson also excelled at the service line with 19 aces, in addition to producing 85 digs and a serve receive line of 201-for-218.

Jacob Peterson FremdVikings coach Curt Pinley called Peterson a "setting machine" for the team this year. "He never came off the court even once all season," said Pinley. "In addition he was our setter every day at practice, taking nearly all the setting duties in drills and scrimmages for us. The team voted him MVP this season." The senior finished with 467 assists. "We could not have become regional champions this year without his skills on the court," added Pinley, "and that speaks volumes about his dedication and intensity."

Tom Radziszewski LeydenThis ultra-talented athlete joined the Eagles team as a junior and quickly stepped up to be the starting middle. "Tom's athleticism has allowed him to develop his volleyball skills," said coach Michele Mueller, "and he lead our team in blocks and was second in kills this season. He has really stepped up as a leader for us." Radziszewski had 84 blocks to go along with 224 kills on attack to provide a mighty force in the middle for the Eagles. "Tom is very competitive in nature and has a drive to win, which is contagious on our team," added Mueller. "Every day he wanted to get better and wanted the team to get better. He would make adjustments every day to his game and help his teammates learn new skills as well."

Ryan Regier Schaumburg

Whenever a big play was needed by the Saxons, Regier was the man on the spot. "He was a leader on the court for us," said Schaumburg coach Eric Melton. "We relied on him to establish the energy of our team." Regier not only finished with a substantial 264 kills, he also added 26 aces and 21 blocks. "He led us in kills through the season and played his best matches against stiff competition," said Melton. "He was one of the most consistent all-around players in our conference."

Camran Saeed HerseyAn underrated but impressive impact player on the court, Saeed proved himself a dominant hitter in 2018 in leading Hersey to a 2nd consecutive Mid-Suburban East title. "He's got a very strong swing," said coach Nancy Lill, "and he's been the key to our success not only this season but last season (when Hersey advanced to state) as well." Saeed hammered 189 kills while hitting .304, and was strong on the block as well, netting 50 of those.

Liam Skinner Maine WestA talented player and fearless competitor, Skinner was an all-around standout and competitor for the Warriors this season. "He's able to soar well above blocks," said Maine West coach Mike OBrill, "and hang in the air for a long period of time. He was an absolute force with blocks and shutting down hitters all season." The middle scored 131 kills this campaign, to go along with a stellar 168 blocks, 5 aces and 17 digs.

Nathan Thomas SchaumburgThomas, the Saxons captain, was a stabilizing influence on the court all season and could always be relied upon, according to coach Eric Melton. "Nathan started the year running a 6-2, but injuries forced him into a 5-1. He responded by leading our team in assists and running an efficient offense throughout the year. He always approaches the game with a commitment to get better, and he regularly kept teams out of system with his serve -- and set the tone for us offensively." Thomas finished the year with 422 assists, and also had a 91 percent serving efficiency mark.

Kyle Vasquez BarringtonVasquez has "some of the best defensive instincts I've ever seen," said Broncos coach Rob Ridenour. It's easy to see why as Vasquez had a guiding impact on his team this season, and produced 234 digs to go along with 20 aces. "When he was playing with freedom," said Ridenour, "our whole defense fell into place. Kyle could always make the spectacular play, but has worked really hard to harness his athleticism and be more consistent on the simple plays. That has been the difference in him becoming an elite libero."

Mark Wickstrom Elk GroveWickstrom had an outstanding season for the Grenadiers and is only going to get better, says Elk Grove coach Dan Windholz. "Mark has worked hard to get where he is right now," said Windholz. "He has a very high ceiling due to his height, being a six-rotation player, and his love for the game." The sophomore excelled in all phases for the Grens this year, hitting 222 kills, finishing with 22 blocks and serving up 16 aces.

All-area roster

Player School Yr. Pos.

Arthur Barczak Rolling Meadows Sr. M

Evan Carroll Barrington Sr. S

Jack Collins Maine West Sr. OH/RS

Robert Elem Leyden Sr. OH

Brian Franz Buffalo Grove Sr. OH

Gabe Hartke Barrington Jr. OH

Camden Hill Palatine Sr. RS

Josh Kern Prospect Sr. L

Brian Kirschbaum Schaumburg Sr. L

Jonathan Kolweier Hoffman Estates Sr. MB

Michael Lohse Buffalo Grove Sr. L

Jacob Mailloux Hersey Sr. OH

Curtis McLennan Palatine Jr. OH

Jakub Migus Hersey Jr. S

Jared Moser Wheeling Jr. OH

Connor Nix Palatine Sr. L

Joe Nugent Hersey Sr. MB

Johnny O'Shea Palatine Sr. OH

*Michael O'Toole Barrington Sr. OH

Shivam Patel Maine West Sr. OH

Aaron Peterson Fremd Sr. OH

Jacob Peterson Fremd Sr. S

Tom Radziszewski Leyden Sr. MB

Ryan Regier Schaumburg Jr. OH

Camran Saeed Hersey Sr. OH

Liam Skinner Maine West Sr. MB

Nathan Thomas Schaumburg Sr. S

Kyle Vasquez Barrington Jr. L

Mark Wickstrom Elk Grove Soph. OH

* -- All-area team captain

Honorable mentionBarrington: Thomas Chapman (Sr. L), Petar Lumovic (Sr. MH)

Buffalo Grove: Ethan Soifer (Jr. OH)

Conant: Anthony Chan (Sr. OH)

Fremd: Martin Michalski (Jr. OH), Rocco Stella (Sr. MH)

Hersey: Andrew Leno (Sr. RS), Mike Seneczko (Sr., DS), Christian Hong (Sr. L/DS)

Leyden: Jason Kemp (Jr. OH), Adam Brimie (Sr. L)

Maine West: Dylan Macariola (Jr. RS), Danny Rice (Jr. MH), Faraz Bashir (Sr. L)

Palatine: Bryant Smith (Sr. M)

Prospect: Pat McPartlin (Sr. MH)

Rolling Meadows: Billy Psarros (Sr. S)

St. Viator: Will Heneghan (Sr. S/Opp.), Nicholas DiMarco (Jr. L)

Wheeling: Joe Hernandez (Jr. L/DS)

Selections and profiles by Bill Esbrook