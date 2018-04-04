Breaking News Bar
 
Girls water polo scoreboard: Wednesday, April 4 results

Fremd 14, Prospect 10

Hersey 14, Hoffman Estates 6

*

Metea Valley 9, St. Charles North 4

St. Charles North 1 1 1 1 --4

Metea Valley 2 1 3 3 --9

Scoring -- SCN -- Engesser 2, Traxler, Devries; Goalkeepers -- SCN -- Coakley (13 saves).

*

Lyons Township 19, Hinsdale Central 9

Lyons 3 10 6 0 --19

Hinsdale Central 3 3 0 2 --9

HC -- Smith 3, Natt, Nell, fowler 3, Geiresbach. Goalkeepers -- HC: Ioannou (13 saves)

*

barrington 15, wheeling 4

Wheeling 4 0 0 0 -- 4

Barrington 3 2 6 4 --15

Wheeling -- Kosobudzke 3, Diaz.

Barrington -- West 3, A.Kelly 3, M.Kelly 2, Schulze 2, Blum 2, R.Snyder, B.Snyder, Lindsey.

Goalkeepers -- Whl: Engberston (13 saves); Bar: Cheeseman (5 saves), M.Kelly (4 saves).

*

conant 15, rolling Meadows 2

Rolling Meadows 0 2 0 0 -- 2

Conant 6 2 2 5 --15

Rolling Meadows -- Goodwin, Boatek.

Conant -- Olszewski 4, Tsoulos 4, Rodriguez 3, S.Erne, Chase, Konieczny, Arnold.

Goalkeepers -- Con: Day (10 saves).

*

elk Grove 9, Palatine 4

Elk Grove 5 2 2 0 --9

Palatine 1 1 2 0 --4

Elk Grove -- Bonilla 5, Hatfield 2, Ford, Guerra.

Palatine -- O'Brien 3, Nicolas.

Goalkeepers -- Pal: Davis (9 saves)

JV -- Elk Grove 5, Palatine 4.

*

schaumburg 6, buffalo grove 4

Buffalo Grove 2 0 1 1 --4

Schaumburg 1 0 3 2 --6

Buffalo Grove -- Apostolopoulou, Morosan, Wasilewski 2.

Schaumburg -- Hay 2, Cordova 3, Campbell

Goalkeepers -- BG: Johnson-Cadle (7 saves); Sch: Jasinska (14 saves).

*

