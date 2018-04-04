*
Girls water polo scoreboard: Wednesday, April 4 results
*
Fremd 14, Prospect 10
Hersey 14, Hoffman Estates 6
*
Metea Valley 9, St. Charles North 4
St. Charles North 1 1 1 1 --4
Metea Valley 2 1 3 3 --9
Scoring -- SCN -- Engesser 2, Traxler, Devries; Goalkeepers -- SCN -- Coakley (13 saves).
*
Lyons Township 19, Hinsdale Central 9
Lyons 3 10 6 0 --19
Hinsdale Central 3 3 0 2 --9
HC -- Smith 3, Natt, Nell, fowler 3, Geiresbach. Goalkeepers -- HC: Ioannou (13 saves)
*
barrington 15, wheeling 4
Wheeling 4 0 0 0 -- 4
Barrington 3 2 6 4 --15
Wheeling -- Kosobudzke 3, Diaz.
Barrington -- West 3, A.Kelly 3, M.Kelly 2, Schulze 2, Blum 2, R.Snyder, B.Snyder, Lindsey.
Goalkeepers -- Whl: Engberston (13 saves); Bar: Cheeseman (5 saves), M.Kelly (4 saves).
*
conant 15, rolling Meadows 2
Rolling Meadows 0 2 0 0 -- 2
Conant 6 2 2 5 --15
Rolling Meadows -- Goodwin, Boatek.
Conant -- Olszewski 4, Tsoulos 4, Rodriguez 3, S.Erne, Chase, Konieczny, Arnold.
Goalkeepers -- Con: Day (10 saves).
*
elk Grove 9, Palatine 4
Elk Grove 5 2 2 0 --9
Palatine 1 1 2 0 --4
Elk Grove -- Bonilla 5, Hatfield 2, Ford, Guerra.
Palatine -- O'Brien 3, Nicolas.
Goalkeepers -- Pal: Davis (9 saves)
JV -- Elk Grove 5, Palatine 4.
*
schaumburg 6, buffalo grove 4
Buffalo Grove 2 0 1 1 --4
Schaumburg 1 0 3 2 --6
Buffalo Grove -- Apostolopoulou, Morosan, Wasilewski 2.
Schaumburg -- Hay 2, Cordova 3, Campbell
Goalkeepers -- BG: Johnson-Cadle (7 saves); Sch: Jasinska (14 saves).
*