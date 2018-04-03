Girls water polo: Conant stays unbeaten in MSL West

hello

Sydney Arnold (7 steals) and Olivia Olszewski both scored 4 goals as the host Cougars (10-1, 5-0) made it through the first half of Mid-Suburban West girls water polo play with a perfect divisional mark after gaining a 17-4 victory over Palatine on Tuesday.

The rest of the Cougars' scoring came from Amy Rodriguez (3), Abigail Hanley (2), Nia Tsoulos (2), Aly Wooley and Gabi Konieczny.

Lauren Day made 6 saves in goal for the Cougars.

Freshman Maggie O'Brien came up with all 4 of the goals for Palatine (1-13, 0-5).