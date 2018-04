Boys water polo: Conant picks up victory at Palatine

hello

Bryan Cho scored a game-high 5 goals and teammate Alex Hirjoi had 4 to help visiting Conant earn a 15-5 victory at Palatine in a Mid-Suburban West boys water polo matchup Tuesday.

The outcome leaves Conant (5-3, 4-1) trailing Barrington by 1 game at the halfway point of the West divisional race.

Sean O'Brien had 2 goals for the Pirates (2-8, 1-4) while Jake Klein, Mohammad Shahin and Zach Gray each had one. Sophomore goalie Nathan Allen collected 4 blocks for Palatine.