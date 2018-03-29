Boys track: Scouting Lake County

hello

NORTH SUBURBAN CONFERENCELake Zurich BearsCoach: Randal Dunbar (6th season)

Last season: NSC conference champions

Returning athletes: Sean Ginn, sr. (3200,1600), Drake Heisterkamp, sr. (1600), Tyler Naughtrip (400), Pat Burns (3200), Jacob Bieniek (800, 1600).

State qualifiers from 2017: Jack Stevens (pole vault, 10th), Brian Griffith (1600, 2nd), Kyle Griffith (1600, 3rd).

Newcomers: Payton Powell, sr. (100, 200, 400), Peter DiCerbo, sr. (sprints), Nick Nastruz, sr. (jumps), Jason Sayre (100, 200), Jacob Meyers, fr. (distance), Jack Gilboy, fr. (distance), Zach Kroll, jr. (thrower).

Outlook: Plenty returns for Lake Zurich from a team that won the North Suburban Conference last year and saw success at the state meet. Two relays (4X200, 4X800) qualified for state along with three individuals (Jack Stevens, Brian Griffith, Kyle Griffith). "We are looking forward to this year, defending our conference championship and qualifying a good group down to state," Lake Zurich track coach Randal Dunbar said. The distance runners, led by Sean Ginn and Pat Burns, should be a strength. "They should be at the top of the conference," Dunbar said. We have a good group of young guys and new guys who will do a lot for our team this year."

Libertyville WildcatsCoach: Stuart Mendelsohn (2nd season)

Returning athletes: Alex Tam, sr. (3200, 1600, 800), Brendan Gallagher, sr. (400), Bryce Parker, sr. (400), Jorge Neira, jr. (100, 200), Max Sauers, jr. (1600), Colin Beattie, sr. (pole vault), Charlie Schmidt, sr. (shot put), Bryan Bystol, jr. (shot put), Alex Black, jr. (shot put), Will Gordon, soph. (1600, 3200), Ethan Burkhart, soph. (100, 200, 400, 800 wheelchair)

State qualifiers from 2017: Alex Tam (1600), Ethan Burkhart (100, 200, 400.

Newcomers: Liam Tucker, fr. (1600, 3200), Chris Dawson, fr. (long jump), Ethan Richter, fr. (shotput, discus), Sam Abderholden, fr. (sprints), Austin Becker, sr. (800, 1600).

Outlook: It was a record-breaking year for Alex Tam last season as the now-senior set Libertyville's 1600 meter record with a 4:15.87. Tam then went on to qualify for state and is hoping to return, as is Ethan Burkhart, who competed in three wheelchair events at the downstate meet. "We are looking to improve upon last year by achieving personal records," Libertyville coach Stuart Mendelsohn said. "We want to get as many athletes as we can to qualify for state."

Mundelein MustangsCoach: Kurt Rutz (1st season)

Last season: Tied for 2nd at Lake Michigan Invite, 5th at Palatine Invite

Returning athletes: Bobby Nuzzo, sr. (100, 200, relays, long jump), Isaiah Wellman, sr. (100, 200, relays), Mateusz Brak, sr. (high jump, hurdles), Dieog Lyles, sr. (200, 400, relays, high jump), Robert St. Clair, jr. (3200, 1600), Franco Perez, jr. (shot put, discus), Michael Parduhn, jr. (800, 1600, 3200), Kaleb Carlson, sr. (800, 1600), Aidan Afonso, jr. (800, 1600, 100, 200, relays), Kenny Nana, sr. (triple jump), Matt Empalmado, jr. (long jump, triple jump)

State qualifiers from 2017: Bobby Nuzzo (100, 200, 7th in 100), Michael Parduhn, Dario Carrillo, Robert St. Clair

Newcomers: Trevor Werner (800, 1600), Carter Schorr, soph. (800, 1600), Elian Salgado, fr. (800, 1600, 3200), Cody Gehrett, fr. (hurdles, jumps), Shawn Patrick fr. (sprints, relays), Joey Foreman, fr. (sprints, relays), Syam Atade, fr. (sprints, relays)

Outlook: The 2017 season was the most successful in years at Mundelein and this year could be even better with the return of some of the top athletes from last year. Leading the way for the veterans is Bobby Nuzzo, an all-stater who specializes in the 100, 200 and long jump. "We expect to score well, particularly in the sprints and distance events, with four athletes returning with state meet experinece," Mundelein coach Kurt Rutz said. "If we can score well in the field events, we believe we can compete among the best teams in the area." The distance events have become a strong suit for the team and Robert St. Clair returns after qualifying for state last year. Meanwhile, Mateusz Brak has shown tremendous improvement and has already cleared the state mark for high jump with a 6-foot-2 jump during the indoor season. And Kenny Nana, who did not compete last year as a junior, will be a main contributor in sprints, relays and triple jump. "Overall, we believe we will be one of the best teams in the conference," Rutz said. "There is an excellent chance that we will qualify atheltes for state in five or more events, a sharp increase over previous years."

Stevenson Patriots Coach: Andy Farrissey (22nd season)

Last season: 14-1 (Hutley Indoor champs, Lake County champs)

Returning athletes: Nikita Smymov, sr. (3200), Brett Lucas, sr. (distance), Aaron Portman, sr. (distance), Ethan Simanek, sr. (distance), Seth Johnson, sr. (sprints), Ahmad Dinkins, sr. (sprints), Borler Wu, sr. (sprints), Anand Batbaatar, jr. (throws), John Engstrom (jumps), Tae Wam Kim (jumps), Jack Worwa (jumps)

State qualifiers from 2017: Anand Batbaatar, Nikita Smymov

Newcomers: Shane Johnson, Jaleel Perrin, Jordan Vincent, Sam Farber, Dan Erdenetsogt, David Smolensky

Outlook: The Stevenson team that won the Lake County meet and went 14-1 last season was an experienced, senior-laden team. This year's look will be a little different. "We have a young team that hopefully will become competitive as the year goes on." There are a couple of current seniors who gained invaluable experience last year at the state meet: Nikita Smymov in the 3200 and Anand Batbaatar in the throws.

Warren Blue DevilsCoach: Bill Dawson (24th season)

Returning athletes: Branden Ellis, sr. (high jump, triple jump, hurdles), Nehemiah Clemmons, sr. (hurdles), Cody Canegan, sr. (400), Jalen Rice, sr. (long jump and sprints), Colin Patrick, sr. (weights), Nathan Sislow, sr. (weights), Bryan Holland, jr. (800, 400), Cyrus Braza, jr. (800, 400), Cameron Sturtevant, jr. (pole vault), Hunter Subry, soph. (400, 800),

State qualifiers from 2017: Branden Ellis (high jump, triple jump, 6th in high jump), Dane Peplow, soph. (long jump, sprints)

Newcomers: Napoleon Coleman, sr. (sprints), Scott Sugerman, jr. (sprints), Ryan Conley, soph. (sprints), John Wiser, soph. (distance), Nathan Paperniak, soph. (distance), Andrew Metcalf, soph. (distance), Collin Jones, fr. (distance), Carlos Villa, fr. (distance), Kobee Partee, sr. (distance), Max Nevel, jr. (pole vault), Wesley Tenulius, soph. (pole vault)

Outlook: Senior Branden Ellis, who qualified for state last year in high jump and triple jump, guided the Warren basketball team to a North Suburban Conference co-championship this winter. Ellis will try to do the same or better for the track team this spring in a competite NSC. "We like our team and think we will be competitive," Warren coach Bill Dawson said. "We just have to continue to develop. The conference looks very balanced. Every team has some quality individuals so the conference meet will be interesting. There are a numer of individuals and relays within the conference who could potentially be state medalists. It will be a fun year for all of us."

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY CONFERENCEAntioch SequoitsCoach: Christopher Bailey (9th season)

Last season: 2nd in NLCC, 1st in Streamwood Invite, 1st in Leyden Invite, 3rd in Niles West Invite, 3rd in Crystal Lake Central Invite

Returning athletes: Chase Becker, jr. (shot put), Matt Becker, jr. (shot put), Nico Fier, jr. (pole vault, sprints), Charlie Smith, soph. (distance), Javen London, sr. (sprints), Robert Christiansen, jr. (sprints), TreShawn Watson, soph. (sprints, hurdles), Sebastian Scofield, jr. (mid-distance), Mikey Volkmar, jr. (mid-distance)

State qualifiers from 2017: Landon Keefover, 2nd in 110 high hurdles

Newcomers: Athan Kaliakmanis, fr. (sprints, hurdles, jumps), Dino Kaliakmanis, fr. (sprints), Jay Brown, jr. (jumps), Zach Grindley, jr. (sprints, jumps)

Outlook: This might be one of the most intriguing seasons of Christopher Bailey's nine-year tenure at Antioch, and one of the most difficult as well. Bailey might have too many choices for athletes at his fingertips. "This might be our deepest and most balanced team in my nine years as head coach," Bailey said. "We have good athletes in every event and our job as coaches is to find the best events for each athlete to maximize our points." Sophomore Charlie Smith has looked strong early in the season in the distance events and Chase Becker and Matt Becker, who are not related, are looking primed in the discus. Nico Fier is back after an impressive sophomore season in which he cleared 12-foot-3 in the pole vault.

Grant BulldogsCoach: Tom Evans (7th season) and Nick Nenni (1st year as co-head coach)

Last season: 2nd in NLCC Indoor, 1st place NLCC Outdoor, 3rd place Huntley Class 3A sectional

Returning athletes: Henry Halverson, sr. (jumps), Nathan Ehrenhofer, sr. (distance), Alvin Nash, sr. (throws), Dylan Flucke, sr. (throws), Nick DiCosola, sr. (pole valut), Jacob Lotz, sr. (jumps), John Osmon, sr. (sprints), Bobby Cayet, jr. (hurdles, sprints), Michael Smith, jr. (sprints, jumps), Jason Thormo, jr. (sprints), Amen Alexander, jr. (jumps), D.J. Cardy, jr. (distance), Jacob Raisch, jr. (throws), Robert Yerushalmi, jr. (sprints), Christan Susate, soph. (sprints), Alex Alva, soph. (mid-distance), Ryan Bishop, soph. (distance)

State qualifiers from 2017: Henry Halverson (high jump), Josh Polark (110 high hurdles)

Newcomers: Matt McGraw, jr. (jumps), Andrew Kuligoski, soph. (hurdles, jumps), Colton Romig, fr. (distance), Jon Bolton, fr. (sprints, jumps), Zach Deacon, fr. (distance)

Outlook: Grant senior Henry Halverson is used to setting the bar high. A state qualifier in high jump last season and the season before, Halverson will be counted on for more than just his top scores in his signature event. "With only six seniors on the team, we will be relying on a lot of juniors and underclassmen to play key roles on the team this season," Grant coach Tom Evans said. "Four seniors will be looked to for their leadership in their respective events, with Henry being the sole returning state qualifier." Halverson is well on his way to a third straight state meet. He has already cleared 6 feet, 4 inches at the Top Times meet. Three other athletes were close to joining Halverson in qualfying for state last season. Michael Smith, Bobby Cayet and Jason Thormo are all juniors who had strong sophomore seasons last year. Three sophomores, Justin Splitt, Christian Suaste and Alex Alva, were impressive last season as freshmen while Jon Bolton and Colton Romig hope to do the same as freshmen on varsity this season.

Grayslake Central RamsCoach: Brent Pitt (15th season)

Last season: Tied for 2nd in NLCC

Returning athletes: Eli Minsky, sr. (distance), Owen Aaberg, soph. (distance), Roman Tovar, jr. (mid-distance), Ben Vogeler, jr. (mid distance), AJ Lehman, jr. (long sprints), Davion Harris, soph., (long sprints), Ethan Richardson, soph. (sprints), Larry Reed, sr. (sprints), Tomas Sagartz, soph. (sprints), Max Martinez, jr. (sprints), Peder Harvey, jr. (sprints/jumps), Matt Thiel, jr. (hurdles/jumps), Noah Styczen, soph. (hurdles/long sprints), Jack Chum, jr. (throws), Max Campbell, sr. (throws), Jimmy Hinkley, jr. (throws), Parker Troy, sr. (pole vault), Brian Federico, sr. (pole vault, jumps)

State qualifiers from 2017: Jack Aho (2nd place 3200, 10th place 1600)

Newcomers: Colin O'Malley, fr. (long sprints), Mari Coleman, fr. (long sprints), Marcus Mittelstadt, fr. (throws), Grant Spicer, soph. (jumps)

Outlook: Depth will be a strength for Grayslake Central this season. "Overall this is one of the most well-rounded teams we have had at Central in many years," Grayslake Central coach Brent Pitt said. "One of our goals is to earn points at the conference meet in all events to demonstrate our depth and versatility in our athletes. We will of course be chasing perennial conference power Grant and are looking forward to a very competitive season with them and the other teams in the NLCC." The Rams feature several athletes who could take a serious shot at a berth in the state meet. Eli Minsky has missed qualifying in the 1600 by 2 seconds or less in each of the last two seasons. "With this being his senior year, Eli is hungry and focused to run on the blue oval (at Eastern Illinois)," Pitt said. Parker Troy has already hit the state qualifying mark during the indoor season for pole vault and is hoping to keep that going. And Jack Chum is less than 2 feet away from the state mark in the shot put."

Grayslake North KnightsCoach: Matt Zaluckyj (3rd season)

Last season: 5th place in NLCC

Returning athletes: Cponnor Riss, jr. (distance), Connor Brannan, sr. (distance), Brandt Batteau, soph. (distance), Ryan Bernstein, sr. (throws), Will Bauman, sr. (throws, pole vault), Jarod Hawksworth, sr. (sprints), Logan Williams, jr. (sprints)

State qualifiers from 2017: Liam O'Connell (1600), Alex Moran (high jump)

Newcomers: Josh Voss, fr. (jumps, sprints), Saevion Moore, soph. (jumps, sprints)

Outlook: After a fifth place showing last year in the Northern Lake County Conference, Grayslake North is hoping to raise the bar and finish among the top three teams this season. But it will be a tall task without the Knights' only two state qualifiers from last season. Liam O'Connell and Alex Moran have both graduated. "We lost a large group of seniors who contributed most of our points last year, but we have many athletes who could step up and fill that role," Grayslake North coach Matt Zaluckyj said. "But it will take a total team effort to reach our goal of a top three finish in the NLCC." Ryan Bernstein is hoping to qualify for state in shot put and Connor Riss, who just finished his first cross country season, could have a major impact in the 1600 and 3200. Will Bauman is looking strong in sprints, pole vault and discus and freshman Josh Voss has already recorded impressive marks in the long jump and triple jump. Ditto for Saevion Moore in the high jump.

Lakes EaglesCoach: Jason Ellerman (2nd season)

Last season: NLCC Indoor champions, tied for 16th at the state meet

Returning athletes: Jeff Milostan, sr. (sprints), Talon Knauf, soph. (distance), Eric Lund, sr. (throws), Kole Skinner, sr. (throws), Ethan Greenfield, sr. (hurdles, sprints), Charlie Halberg, jr. (distance), Ethan Schommer, jr. (distance), Jack Erwin, jr. (distance), Robert King, sr. (jumps), Parker Canning, sr. (sprints), Owen Wenberg, jr. (distance), Evan Selby, jr. (jumps, hurdles)

State qualifiers from 2017: Jeff Milostan (400, 25th), Nick Garcia (pole vault, 12th), Cameron Ruiz (triple jump state champion and record holder, long jump 2nd place)

Newcomers: Leighsean Triplett, soph. (jumps, sprints), Gavoini Kafka, sr. (hurdles, jumps), Jack Engel, fr. (distance), Jin Chun, soph., (sprints, jumps), Joe Kleppin, jr. (sprints), Greg Singson, soph. (pole vault), Collin Kao, fr. (pole vault), Jack Engel, fr. (distance), Isa Abdeljaber, fr. (sprints)

Outlook: It was a banner track season for Lakes last spring. Three athletes qualified for state, and some major history was made. Cameron Ruiz put on a show at Eastern Illinois, particularly in the triple jump where he set the state record with a 51-foot-1. Ruiz now plays football at Northwestern, whose coaches were intrigued by his performances in track. Ruiz also placed second in long jump last spring. His performances pushed Lakes to a tie for 16th place at the state meet. While Ruiz is gone, Jeff Milostan is back after placing 25th in the 400 in the state meet. "We are looking to be competitive in the NLCC and qualify as many athletes as possible for the state meet," Lakes coach Jason Ellerman said.

Round Lake PanthersCoach: Kevin Brady (14th season)

Returning athletes: Ernesto Vargas, sr. (sprints), Andre Neal, sr. (sprints), Davon Horton, sr. (sprints), Justin Langwinski, sr. (sprints), Kevon Elzey, jr. (jumps), Jonathan Cermeno, soph. (jumps), Marco Hernandez, sr. (distance), Sam Ruiz, sr. (distance), Daniel Lopez, sr. (distance), Nathan Etherington, sr. (distance), Ethan Gomez, sr. (throws), Eduardo Vega, sr. throws)

State qualifiers from 2017: Francisco Villanueva (110 HH 14th place, Judson University)

Newcomers: Julio Pacheco, sr. (sprints), Elyias Jones, soph. (sprints), Trevon Young, sr. (jumps), Diego Giron, fr. (distance), Pedro Salgado, fr. (distance), Cody Arenas, fr. (distance), Genaro Gomez, fr. (throws), Eric Johnson, fr. (throws)

Outlook: Sprints, distance and throws will be strengths for Round Lake, which will have more depth in those events than in recent years. "In order to complete our team, we will need to rebuild our hurdle and jumping groups," Round Lake coach Kevin Brady said. The Panthers definitely have a hole to fill in the hurdles as Francisco Villanueva, who placed 14th at the state meet last spring in the 110 high hurdles, is now competing at Judson University. "We have a strong senior class that we hope can guide our team to success and be good role models for the younger members of our team," Brady said. "We look to be more competitive than we have been as a team in past years."

Wauconda BulldogsCoach: Megan Zemanek (17th season)

Last season: 3-6

Returning athletes: Juan Rodarte, soph. (wheelchair 100, 200, 400)

State qualifiers from 2017: Juan Rodarte (wheelchair 100 (3rd place), wheelchair 200 (5th place), wheelchair 400 (5th place)

Outlook: Talk about a youth movement. Nearly half of Wauconda's varsity squad is made up of freshmen. "These young athletes work cohesively with a very dedicated group of returning role models that continually push themselves," Wauconda coach Megan Zemanek said. "While they continue to bond together on and off the track, they hold themselves accountable to reach their goals. It's been a great start to the season working with this team of athletes that support each other, truly have fun and enjoy working hard together, while they are always striving to better themselves at every practice."

CENTRAL SUBURBAN LEAGUEVernon HillsCoach: MarkWhitney (6th season)

Last season: 2nd place at the CSL North conference championship meet, 1st place Class 2A sectional meet, 1st place Argo boys indoor invitational

Returning athletes: Brandon Alpert, sr. (high jump), Sohan Barot, sr. (high jump), Kevin Cronin, sr. (distance), James D'Argo, sr. (sprints), Aris Herrerang, sr. (throws), Taeho Kim, sr. (sprints), Max Lyle, sr. (sprints), Avinash Nathan, sr. (sprints), Bryan Shim, sr. (distance), Woo Suk Song, sr. (sprints), Evan Webber, sr. (distance), Jace White, sr. (throws), Aidan Williamson, sr. (pole vault), Jakub Witkowski, sr. (sprints), Thanga Aruloli, jr. (sprints), Alex Choi, jr. (throws), Alex Coleman, jr. (throws), Nicholas Cooper, jr. (sprints), Tyler Gonzalez, jr. (distance), Nathaniel Gunderson, jr. (long jump), Matthew Huse, jr. (distance), Ryan Kang, jr. (long jump), Sean Kim, jr. (distance), Joshua Lee, jr. (sprints), Antoni Okinczyc, jr. (distance), Cameron Overbeck, jr. (distance), Ethan Schuster, jr. (distance), Patrick Sear, jr. (pole vault), Nathan Trugar, jr. (throws), Calvin Wu, jr. (long jump), Ryan Carr, soph. (sprints), Matthew DelMonico, soph. (distance), Grant Hampton, soph. (distance), Chase Johnson, soph. (distance), Ethan Johnson, soph. (distance), Alex Randall, soph. (distance), Carter Sherwin, soph. (distance), Caleb Smith, soph. (sprints), Napat Tantasook, soph. (sprints), Gavin White, soph. (distance)

State qualifiers from 2017: Aidan williamson (9th place, pole vault, all-state honors), Tyler Gonzalez and Sean Kim (4X400 relay), James D'Argo and Patrick Sear (4X200 relay)

Newcomers: Patrick Elster, fr. (throws), Philip Glenn, fr. (sprints), Daniel Hwang, fr. (sprints), Oskar Jedynak, fr. (distance), Ian Joe, fr. (distance), Matthew Kagan, fr. (sprints), Ryan Kim, fr. (distance), JaeJin Lee, fr. (sprints), Hunter Matuch, fr. (throws), Joel Morrison, fr. (throws), Benjamin Thomas, fr. (high jump), Alex Utsis, fr. (distance), Sathvik Vuppunuthula, fr. (sprints), Michael Dyrynda, soph. (sprints), Aidan Faber, soph. (sprints), Jahari Hines, soph. (distance), Eamon Kelleher, soph. (throws), Samuel Kremerman, soph. (distance), Shray Patel, soph. (distance), Itamar Shifrin, soph. (distance), Patrick Cheon, jr. (sprints), Juan Fernandez, jr. (sprints), Nicholas Huerta, jr. (sprints), Brandon Kim, jr. (sprints), Mekhi McCarthy, jr. (distance), Evan Peepo, jr. (distance), Jonathyn Russo, jr. (sprints)

Outlook: The Cougars will have to kick their game up a notch as they have been moved up from Class 2A to Class 3A. But a few athletes, notably Aidan Williamson (pole vault), Patrick Sear (pole vault) and Tyler Gonzalez (400), are already maing a name for themselves. "They have a great shot at making it to the state final," Vernon Hills coach Mark Whitney said. Gonzalez is also highly ranked in Class 3A headed into the outdoor season. Whitney says that Calvin Wu and Sohan Barot also have the potential to go to the state meet in long jump and high jump respectively. The Cougars should also be strong in sprint relays and again very competitive in the Central Suburban League.

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC CONFERENCECarmel CorsairsCoach: Jacob Solarz (2nd season)

Last season: 1st place ESCC championship

Returning athletes: Jacob Unze, sr. (200), Zach Friese, sr. (shot put), Alex Slack, sr. (1600, 3200), Brandon Gaytan, sr. (400, 800), Ben Packer, jr. (400), Sam Whalers, jr. (pole vault), Tim Milner, soph. (high jump, long jump), Daniel Graunke, soph. (high jump, triple jump), Joe Fruscione, jr. (long jump), Alexander Speer, soph. (1600, 3200)

Newcomers: Christian Johnson, fr. (100, 200), Evan Ashley, fr. (1600, 3200), Carter Barhorst, fr. (discus)

Outlook: Hard work during the off-season has second-year coach Jacob Solarz optimistic for another strong showing in the East Suburban Catholic Conference, which Carmel won last year not only at the varisty level, but also at the freshman/sophomore level as well. "I am excited to see the hard work that the team has put in during the off-season pay off," Solarz said. "Our seniors have been especially motivated to improve upon last year's successes and lead by example." Solarz says that Carmel's greatest strength will be its jumpers, several of whom have the potential to medal at multiple jumps. The distances relays and distance events should also be well-covered by a group of runners who put together a strong cross country season in the fall. "My hope is that we can send down as many athletes as possible to represent Carmel (at Eastern Illinois) this May," Solarz said. "I believe this group is up for the challenge that awaits us."