Scouting report: Cubs at Miami Marlins

By Bruce Miles

TV

WGN Thursday and Friday; NBC Sports Chicago Saturday and Sunday

Radio

WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups

The Cubs' Jon Lester (13-8 in 2017) vs. Jose Urena (14-7) Thursday at 11:40 a.m.; Kyle Hendricks (7-5) vs. Caleb Smith (0-1) Friday at 6:10 p.m.; Yu Darvish (10-12) vs. Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3) Saturday at 6:10 p.m.; Jose Quintana (11-11) vs. TBD Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

At a glance

This will be the first Cubs opener at Miami since 1998, when the Marlins were coming off a world championship. This year's Marlins are in a rebuilding mode, and the public is restless, with stars such as Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich having been dealt away. Former Cubs infielder Starlin Castro starts at second base for the Marlins. He had a line of .300/.338/.454 with 16 homers for the Yankees last year. Ex-Cubs farmhand Justin Bour starts at first base. Catcher J.T. Realmuto has a lower-back bruise, and onetime Cubs pitcher Dan Straily (forearm) will open on the DL. The Cubs start the season with 10 straight on the road as the Wrigley Field renovations continue.

Next

Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark, Monday-Tuesday