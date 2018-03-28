Baseball: Huntley downs Hononegah, Boylan

Huntley's baseball team got stellar pitching Wednesday as the Red Raiders defeated Hononegah 3-0 and Rockford Boylan 4-1.

In the win over Hononegah, Kyle Morgan scattered 5 hits and had 9 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game effort.

Jordan Goldstein (2 RBI), A.J. Henkle (2 hits), Matt Rodriguez (2 doubles), Jason Peters (2B) and Kyle Maurer (2B) led the Huntley offense.

Against Boylan, Eli Paplanus went 5⅓ innings and allowed just 1 hit with 6 strikeouts and 3 walks. Hunter Rumachik came on for the save, not allowing a hit the rest of the way.

Evan Tocmo (2B, RBI), Kamrin Hoffmann (RBI) and Rodriguez (2B, RBI) led the offense for the Red Raiders (5-1).

Hoffman Estates 9, Geneva 4: Dominic Guido and Cullen Geary each had 2 hits and an RBI for Geneva and Ian Hanson added a double.

St. Charles North 13, Mt. Vernon (OH) 2: Ryan Thiese (2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI), Egon Hein (2 RBI), Steve Hamer (2 hits, 2 RBI), Lucas Heflen (2 hits, RBI), Patrick Bellock (3 hits, RBI), Bobby Rosengarten (2 hits, 2 RBI) and Erik Larson (2B, 3 RBI) led the North Stars (4-1) in Cocoa Beach, Fla. Ethan Laria earned the win with relief help from Tristan Cazel, who didn't allow a hit while striking out seven and walking one in 2⅓ innings.

Cleveland (TN) 3, ACC 0: Kyle Czerak had 2 hits with a double for Aurora Central (5-2).

East Aurora 3, Elgin 0: Levondrick Marshall had 3 hits for Elgin (1-5).

Hampshire 5, Woodstock 4: Ryan Korabik had 2 hits with a home run and 2 RBI as the Whip-Purs won this nonconference game. Adding to the Hampshire offense were Andrew Krajecki (2 hits), Zachary Golden (3B), Trevor Laffin (2B) and Benjamin Corcelles (2 doubles, 2 RBI). Nathan Peteck was the winning pitcher in relief.

Rockford Guilford 3, Hampshire 0: Thomas Ugalde and Mathew Jachec had the only hits for Hampshire (5-2). Kevin Kardas took the loss despite allowing just 4 hits and 1 earned run.

Lake Center Christian (OH) Elgin Academy 9: Jordan Hare (2 doubles, 4 RBI), CJ Carani (2 hits) and Murtaza Syed Shah (2 RBI) led Elgin Academy (4-1).

St. Edward 5, Walther Christian 4: Matthew Schimbke had 2 hits with an RBI and Joey Mandarino picked up the win in relief for St. Edward (2-6).

Kaneland 10, Tinley Park 0: In Laxley, Ala., Luke Gomes (3 hits, 2 triples, 3 RBI), Angel Acevedo (2 hits, 4 RBI), Jack Douglas (2B) and Zach Farris (2B, RBI) led the Knights ((5-2). Alex Buchanan threw a 3-hitter for the win.

CL South 11, Wauconda 2: Kyle Lang allowed 2 hits and no earned runs while recording 8 strikeouts with 1 walk for Crystal Lake South. Scott Skwarek (3 hits), Noah Tyrell (3 hits, 2 RBI), Trevor Keegan (2 hits, 3B), Steven Slavelis (2 RBI) and Ben Peltz (2B, RBI) led the Gators' offense.

Cary-Grove 5, Mundelein 3: Kyle Ives had 2 hits with a double and an RBI and Quinn Priester added 2 hits for Cary-Grove (5-0-1). Brandon Meineke went 6 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run with 5 strikeouts for the win. Josh Belgrave earned the save.