5 storylines Chicago Cubs fans should watch this season

After finishing 19-14 in the Cactus League this spring, the Chicago Cubs open the 2018 regular season on Thursday against the Miami Marlins. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs have concluded an uneventful Cactus League season, and that's the way they wanted it.

No drama.

But that does not mean we're lacking for storylines heading into the 2018 season.

The Cubs are loaded with talent, so most of the "problems" they have heading into the season are good ones, such as how to find playing time for everybody.

Here are five things to watch:

1. Has Happ won the leadoff job?

With a hot bat in spring training, Ian Happ will get a long look at hitting first in the Cubs lineup this season. - Associated Press

It appears so. Second-year man Ian Happ, who didn't make his major-league debut until mid-May last year, tore it up in the Cactus League, and it looks like he will get most of the reps from the leadoff spot.

"He made it known to us from the beginning that he wants to do it," manager Joe Maddon told reporters Sunday on the team's final day in Arizona. "He came in with a purpose."

The 23-year-old Happ put together an Arizona line of .333/.418/.875 with 7 homers. He hit 24 home runs last season.

At the beginning of camp, Maddon said it was likely the Cubs would audition four players as leadoff men. It's still possible Albert Almora Jr., Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist will see time batting first.

2. A new closer

Brandon Morrow is the new Cubs closer. - Associated Press

The Cubs enter the season with a veteran as their closer, but Brandon Morrow has been a setup man most of his career.

Morrow, who pitched in all seven World Series games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall, signed with the Cubs in the off-season, and with the departure of Wade Davis to Colorado, the ninth inning belongs to Morrow today.

Morrow worked in 5 Cactus League games before the Cubs headed to Florida to finish preseason play. He put up a 6.75 ERA and a WHIP of 1.50. The Cubs aren't worried about spring stats, and they'll point to his postseason work as being ready to handle "high-leverage" situations.

3. The rest of the pen

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer/file Carl Edwards Jr. will play a key role again with the Cubs bullpen this season.

Maddon and the Cubs have decided on an eight-man bullpen to support their five starting pitchers.

Right-handed setup man Pedro Strop was slowed during the spring by illness and a left-calf injury. If Strop goes on the disabled list to start the season, that will open a spot. As the Cubs broke camp in Arizona, Carl Edwards Jr. and newcomer Steve Cishek were set from the right side. Lefty Mike Montgomery is a swingman who can spot start and work in long relief. He's joined by fellow lefties Brian Duensing and Justin Wilson, who is looking to rebound after a rough final two months after his trade from the Tigers last July.

If Strop can't begin the season on the active list, Eddie Butler may make the team. He worked as a starter in 11 games last year and is out of minor-league options.

4. The Heyward situation

The Cubs are still looking for more hitting from Jason Heyward, who starts his third season with the club. - John Starks | Staff Photographer/file

It was another spring of swing adjustments for right fielder Jason Heyward, a high-priced player who improved only incrementally in 2017 from his disappointing 2016 season at the plate.

In 17 Cactus League games, Heyward was 8-for-43 with 1 homer, putting up an overall line of .186/.250/.326.

The Cubs love Heyward's leadership and his Gold Glove in right field. If his offensive struggles continue, however, will Maddon reduce his playing time and use Almora or Ben Zobrist in right field? This is Season 3 of Heyward's eight-year, $184 million contract. Maddon may have to do a delicate balancing act here.

5. The 'new' Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber, who continues to work on his defense in left field, has shown signs of improvement. - Associated Press

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber came to camp slim and trim, the result of earnest conditioning work in the off-season.

Even though Schwarber batted only .211 and spent time in the minor leagues last year, he did hit 30 home runs, second most on the team.

The Cubs have always loved the offensive potential of their former first-round pick. Through Sunday's finale of the Cactus League season, Schwarber had a line of .333/.421/.688 on 16-for-48 hitting. He has held his own in left field.

Schwarber's goal has been to be on the field for all nine innings and not be replaced for defense. If that happens and Schwarber rebounds offensively across the board, consider it mission accomplished.

