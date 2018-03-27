Baseball: Prospect's Howe has day in the sun

Prospect's Ryan Howe had a day to remember in the sunshine in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday.

The Purdue-bound senior belted 2 home runs and collected 6 RBI while going 3-for-3 as the Knights rolled past Padua Franciscan High School (Parma, OH.) 17-5 in five innings.

Other multiple hitters for the Knights (4-1) were Richie Baczek (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Anthony Catalano (2-for-3, double), John Czeslawski (2-for-3) and Tyler Priessing (2-for-2, triple, 3 runs).

Czeslawski went all five inning on the mound, tossing a 6-hitter with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks for the win.

Barrington 8, Hinsdale South 6: Barrington scored 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull ahead 8-3 and then hung on for the win as Jake Meyer earned the win by getting two big outs in the top of the seventh before Matt Boyajian got the final out in Memphis, Tenn.

Tyler Acosta (triple, 3 runs) and Clark Elliott (double, 3 RBI, 2 runs) each went 2-for-3 for the Broncos, who received 1 hit apiece from David Mitchell (double, RBI), Nick Bogaerts (RBI), Mikey Owsley (RBI), Michael Zavoli and Meyer.

Bartlett (Tenn.) 5, Barrington 4: Bartlett rallied from a 4-1 deficit to edge the Broncos (3-2-2). Leading the offense for visiting Barrington were Clark Elliott (2-for-2, double RBI) while A.J. Christoffer (1-for-3, double, RBI), Michael Zavoli (1-for-2) and Mikey Owsley (1-for4) also had hits.

St. Viator 12, Evergreen (CO.) 10: Hunter Johnson belted a triple and double while going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI to lead the Lions' offense.

Casey Kmet went (2-for-4, double), Bryce Hellgeth (1-for-4, 2 RBI), Ryan Stejskal (1-for-1) and Cori Korab (1-for-3) also had hits for St. Viator (3-0). Jack Mahoney scored 3 runs.

Jack Papadia earned the win, throwing the first four innings with 4 strikeouts.

St. Viator 13, Greenway (Ariz.) 5: The Lions pounded out 16 hits and plated 8 runs in the second inning alone to top their western hosts late Monday.

The biggest contributors were Bryce Hellgeth (3-for-3, double, 3 RBI), Casey Kmet (double), Hunter Johnson (2-for-4, 2 runs), Case Pulikowski (2-for-4) and Ryan Stejskal (3-for-4, 3 RBI).

Johnson allowed 1 earned run over 4 innings to get the win as the defending Class 3A state champs, who played an error-free game, improved to 2-0.

Geneva 12, Conant 9: Conant led 7-3 after four innings but Geneva (2-2) scored 6 runs in the top of the fifth and never trailed again.

Multiple hitters for Conant were Mason Sykes (2-for-4, 4 RBI, triple, 2 runs), Patrick Burchfield (2-for-3, double, 2 runs) and Sam Ryan (2-for-4, double).

Dave Sapyta, Keegan Brandt, Jon Bustamante, Tyler Hedman (double) and Matt Majer also had hits for the Cougars.

South Elgin 11, Fremd 1 (6 inn.): The host Storm limited the Vikings to 3 hits but produced 9 hits of their own to pick up a nonconference win.