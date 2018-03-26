Softball: Dettwiller's RBI single lifts Carmel

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Jessica Dettwiller delivered a walk-off single, scoring Kyla Rapplean, as Carmel Catholic's softball team edged Huntsville 2-1 in Alabama on Monday.

Dettwiller also tripled. She and winning pitcher Sydney Schuda were both 2-for-3, and Emily Krysa was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Vestavia Hills 9, Carmel 0: In Alabama, the Corsairs' loss gave them a 1-1 record on the first day of action of their Spring Break trip.

Northwestern 6, Grayslake Central 4: In Orlando, Fla., Brooke Heraty homered in the Rams' loss.

Grayslake Central also got a double from Lexi Waigand.

Pisgah 7, Vernon Hills 1: In Gulf Shores, Ala., Quin Yuter was 1-for-1 with an RBI and 2 walks for the Cougars.

Rehobeth 7, Vernon Hills 0: In Gulf Shores, Ala., Elisa Handle singled for the Cougars' only hit.

Marian Central sweeps Wauconda: Hurricanes pitcher Jamie Gatz threw a five-inning no-hitter in Game 1 of the nonconference doubleheader, as the visiting Bulldogs lost 10-0.

Marian Central won the second game 17-1, in five innings again. Kayla Serio's RBI double accounted for one of Wauconda's 4 hits.