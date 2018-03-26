Softball: Brown, Aurora CC blank West Aurora

Dani Brown struck out 10, walked four and allowed just 1 hit Monday as Aurora Central Catholic's softball team defeated West Aurora 10-0 in a nonconference game.

The Loyola recruit also had a double and an RBI for the Chargers (6-3).

Alheli Velazquez added 2 hits and an RBI for ACC while Isabel Gonzalez (3 hits, RBI), Jessica Kling (RBI) and Lizzie Albert (RBI) each doubled. Izzy Hernandez also drove in 2 runs.

Kaneland 7, Daniel Boone (TN) 2: Hailey Roach had a 3-run double and Donatela Sommesi 3 hits to lead Kaneland (2-0) at the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Olivia Ortegel added 2 triples for the Knights. Emilee Erickson picked up the win in relief.

Hampshire 7, Community High (TN) 4: Delaney Rummell had 3 hits including a triple and Miki Snider added 2 hits with a home run and 4 RBI as Hampshire (2-0) won its first game of its Tennessee trip. Morgan Haefling (2 hits, RBI), Sarah Bowen (2B) and Jasmine Lopez (2B, RBI) also contributed. Katie Del Re posted her first varsity win in the circle, pitching 5 innings in relief and allowing 3 hits with 3 strikeouts and no walks.

Dundee-Crown in Tennessee: The Chargers opened the trip on Sunday by splitting two games. They defeated Smyrna (TN) 6-1 as Ruggles threw a 3-hitter with 7 strikeouts. They they lost to Highland (IN) 3-1. Ruggles had 8 Ks in that game. On Monday D-C lost twice, falling to Riverdale (TN) 6-4 and to Walsh Jesuit of Ohio 14-3. In the Riverdale loss, Ruggles had 2 hits and 2 RBI and was the losing pitcher despite 8 strikeouts and only 1 walk. Alaina Azar (2 hits, 2B) and Andrea Conway (3B, RBI) also contributed at the plate. Against Walsh Jesuit, Claire Weeks had 2 hits with a triple and an RBI and Azar added 2 hits and 2 RBI for the Chargers (2-3).

Geneva 4, DeKalb 2: Alyssa Kramer homered and Sam Keller doubled to lead Geneva (3-0) to this nonconference win. Ali Dierks threw a 5-hitter to earn the win.

Hoffman Estates 14, Larkin 8: In a nonconference game, Gloria Stoltz had 3 hits with a double and 2 RBI for Larkin (0-4) while Haley Bohne added 2 hits with a home run, Liz Bowman had 2 hits and Katie Turner 2 RBI.