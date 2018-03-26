Baseball: St. Charles North splits in Florida

The St. Charles North baseball team split its games Monday in Cocoa Beach, Fla.
In its first game of the day, the North Stars downed Perrysburg (OH) 14-4 behind 3 hits including a double and 3 RBI from Tommy Nelson. Ryan Piontek added a double and an RBI as did Michael Gattuso. Erik Larson was the winning pitcher in relief.
Later, SCN lost a nailbiter to Viera (FL) 8-7.
Ryan Thiesse had a triple and 3 RBI for the Stars (2-1) while Sean Nemetz added 2 hits.
On Sunday, SCN opened the trip with a 14-3 win over New Albany (OH).
Kaneland splits: In South Carolina, Kaneland opened the day with a 5-3 win over Haleyville (AL) before falling to Huntsville Lee (AL) 11-5. In the win, Thomas Shaw (2B, 2 RBI), Jack Douglas (RBI) and Nik Panico (RBI) led the offense while Robbie Dudzinski allowed 6 hits with 7 strikeouts and a walk in earning the win. Dudzinski had 2 hits with a double and an RBI for the Knights (4-1) in the loss.
Hampshire 4, Sycamore 2: Trevor Laffin had a double and 2 RBI as Hampshire (4-1) won in nonconference play. Matthew Jachec went 6⅓ innings allowing 2 hits with 10 strikeouts and 2 walks to earn the win. Quinn Ryan came on in relief to pick up the save.
Huntley 4, Palatine 3: Matt Rodriguez, who was 4-for-4 with 2 doubles and an RBI, opened the top of the eighth inning with a single and pinch runner Jackson Broom later scored on a Jason Peters sacrifice fly as Huntley (4-1) won this nonconference game. AJ Henkle and Peters (2 RBI) each added doubles for the Red Raiders. Grant Yakinisky pithed 5 innings in relief, allowing 3 hits with 8 strikeouts and a walk to earn the win.
Bartlett 12, Metea Valley 10: Bartlett (1-3) scored 9 runs in the sixth inning to win this nonconference game. Andrew Fehr had hits including a 2-run home run and 4 RBI for the Hawks while Joey Allen (2B, 2 RBI), Ben Fisher (2 RBI) and Geno Frieri (2 hits, RBI) also contributed. Max Lewis was the winning pitcher in relief.
Walther Christian 12, St. Edward 6: Daniel Falco (2 hits), Mike Lopez (2 hits, RBI) and Matthew Schmibke (2B, 3 RBI) led St. Edward (1-6) in this Metro Suburban loss.
Jacobs 8, Mundelein 6: At the Miners Classic in downstate Marion, Cory Dennison had 3 hits with a double and 5 RBI for Jacobs (1-1). Daniel Klein and Matt Camp also drove in runs for the Golden Eagles.
Cary-Grove 6, Homewood-Flossmoor 5: Shane Layshock drove in 3 runs, Ryan Ignoffo had a double and 2 RBI, Matt Breig a double and Tristan Atkins a triple for Cary-Grove (4-0).
Dundee-Crown 8, Murphysboro 5: In downstate Marion, the Chargers (1-2) got 2 hits including a triple from Erik Hedmark, 2 hits and an RBI from Ryan Lascano and a double and an RBI from winning pitcher Jack Waldron.
Westminster Christian 3, Fort Walton (FL) 0: JT Stoll had 2 hits while Nathen Martinez, Matthew Schulenburg and Andrew Kurcz drove in runs to lead the Warriors (3-3) to this win in Florida. Kurcz was the winning pitcher in relief of Martinez.