Baseball: Lake Park, St. Francis, Glenbard West win

Lake Park 12, Elk Grove 1:

The Lancers (1-0) won their opener in five innings by tacking on a 7-run third inning to a 2-run first. Zach Aehlert doubled twice and drove in 2 runs. Anthony Baturin had 2 hits and 4 RBI. Ryan Behling was the winning pitcher.

St. Francis 14, Sidwell Friends 2:

Nick Kosmetatos won on the mound and went 2-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBI for the Spartans (2-1). Liam Poe had 3 hits and 2 RBI. Matt Cooney added 2 hits and drove in 2 runs.

Glenbard West 5, Ballard 4:

A 4-run third inning carried the Hilltoppers (2-1) to victory. Grant Lalla went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI while Ryan Petersen had 2 hits. Sam Fenske pitched 4 innings for the win and Connor Brady picked up the save with a scoreless seventh.

Bartlett 12-0, Metea Valley 11-9:

The Mustangs (2-2) won Game 2 behind a combined 1-hitter with 10 strikeouts from Lucas Eddinger and Matt Bergin. Clay Billadeau went 3-for-3 with a double, homer and 4 RBI. Carter Wardell went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI in the opener.

Wheaton Academy 5, Willoughby South 4:

The Warriors (2-3) scored the winning run in the top of eighth inning when Jeff Ridge singled home Shane Baumgartner. Mike Cortez had 3 hits and Payton Sowa drove in 3 runs. Peter Crowe was the winning pitcher.

Wheaton North 6, Council Rock North 5:

Joe Klein and Connor Olson had 2 hits apiece while Jackson Gray drove in 2 runs for the Falcons (3-2), who fell 9-6 to Butler earlier in the day.

Downers South 13, Orange 11:

After falling behind 11-9 in the top of the sixth inning, the Mustangs (2-0) rallied with 4 runs in the bottom of the sixth. Anthony Stellato had 3 hits, including a double and triple, and drove in 3 runs. Cameron Crowley went 4-for-5 with 2 RBI. Tommy Rutter was the winning pitcher in relief.

Westmont 2, Chicago Christian 1:

Chad Johnson's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning won the game for the Sentinels (5-1). Malek Mostafa was the winning pitcher with 3 innings of scoreless relief for starter Alex Marotta.