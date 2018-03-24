Softball: South Elgin notches win in Tennessee

Casey Brennan had a 3-run triple to lead the South Elgin softball team to its first win of the season, 8-5 over Coffee County Central (TN) Saturday in Clarksville, Tenn.

McKenna Eicholz (2 hits, 2B, RBI), Geneva Pollman (3 hits, 2 doubles, 2 RBI) and Julianna Battaglia (2 hits, RBI) also contributed to the offense for the Storm (1-4).

Sidney Strama picked up the win with 4 innings of relief in which she didn't allow a run and just 3 hits.

ACC in Tennessee: Aurora Central Catholic played 3 three-inning games at the Zaxby's Invite in Clarksville, Tenn., going 2-1 for the day. The Chargers opened the day with a 5-2 loss to Clarksville Academy. Losing pitcher Izzy Hernandez had a double and an RBI for ACC while Rachel Haley (2 hits, RBI), Isabel Gonzalez (2B) and Lizzie Albert (2B) also contributed. The Chargers then came back with a pair of 12-0 wins, over Hume-Fogg of Nashville and against Rossville (IN). In the Hume-Fogg game, Dani Brown (2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI), Gonzalez (2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI), Hernandez (2 hits, 3 RBI) and Sammy Martinez (2B, RBI) led the offense. Hernandez was the winning pitcher. Against Rossville, Brown threw a no-hitter and struck out 9 of the 11 batter she faced, walking one and another reaching on an error. Brown (2 hits, 2B, RBI), Gonzales (2 hits, 2B), Hernandez (2 hits), Kaitlyn Carlson (2B, 2 RBI) and Ava Wilkins (2 hits, 2B, 3 RBI) led the offense.