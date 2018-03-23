Boys gymnastics: Wheaton co-op's Franz mixing in while standing out

It's pretty standard for a team's best gymnast to compete last on each event.

Nicky Franz doesn't.

The Wheaton Warrenville co-op freshman undoubtedly has such rare, unique gifts in the gym that he could finish for any team in the state, but he'd rather be right in the mix of the lineup.

That's where he was during the Ralph Krupke Invitational on Friday night at Lake Park in Roselle.

He also made frequent visits to the award stand, winning floor, parallel bars, pommel horse and still rings to lead Wheaton co-op to victory with 155 points.

Mundelein placed second with a 151.2, and Downers Grove North took home third place with a 148.15.

"Nicky had a really good meet and he's a very talented athlete who is very powerful, but he's also a freshman that doesn't like going last," Wheaton co-op coach Greg Gebhardt said. "I think it's funny that he doesn't like to go last, but for a really talented athlete he doesn't like that limelight, which is kind of interesting."

Franz won the all-around with an extraordinary 54.9. When you start putting up all-around scores in the mid 55s you begin drawing comparisons to state all-around champions. Wheaton co-op has had a pair, Kyle Padera (57.15, 2005) and David MacDonald (56.3, 2013; 56.1, 2014).

Talk wasn't about individual accomplishment, though, but rather of the team's season high, which took all-around contributions from Aiden Moran and Cade Houlihan and efforts from specialists to get there.

"This puts us in our sectional and going into these last two meets, that's what we were looking for," Moran said. "It wasn't necessarily going crazy, but doing what we know and we practice and the team did excellent tonight."

Houlihan has sort of been an overlooked guy with Moran being the key high-scoring returnee and Franz being the young must-see newcomer. His scores aren't being taken for granted.

"He's 48 in the all-around again and getting so much better," Gebhardt said. "On high bar he's got all his requirements. He's really built for this code. He's really clean. He doesn't do anything super hard but does things really well so he's fun to watch."

It's unfair to say a team had an off night when it still eclipsed a 150, but the Mustangs weren't as sharp as they could've been.

Kurt Lawrence, Tyler Collins and Will Ferro competed as all-arounders for the Mustangs. Lawrence won the high bar.

"We had a couple of missteps and missed routines and that left the door open for Wheaton to come in and get it," Mundelein coach Jesse Piland said. "Greg Gebhardt always has his guys ready. Their routines are very solid and clean and they don't miss, so to beat them we would've had to have been almost perfect, which we weren't."

The mistakes are fixable for the Mustangs.

"We're not dropping below 150, but we're not breaking 155 either," Piland said. "While this wasn't a great meet we still did pretty well and I think we'll be in the conversation (at state) when all is said and done."

The host Lancers took fourth with a 134.75 behind Louie Ranieri, Matt Scimeca and Owen Bigler as all-arounders.

"It went pretty well," Lancers coach Tim Whelan said. "We left a couple points on the floor but overall I was happy to take fourth and break 134."

Lake Park's team goal was to break 134 this year, which would surpass last spring's season high of 133.85. Now that they've done that they will focus on trying to reach 140.

"We're going to be working on connecting our giants on high bar with our fly aways," Whelan said. "Our clean and crisp routines are scoring well, but if we can add more elements and skills here or there, we will."

Naperville North took fifth with a 130.9 and Conant was sixth with a 123.4.

Michael Hunter Jr. had a great meet for the Huskies, taking second on floor and tying Mundelein's Tyler Collins and Downers Grove North's Lukas Elisha for first place on vault.

"My transition from sophomore year to now has been outstanding, in my opinion," Hunter said. "I'm working really hard and coaches have been pushing me, which has been super beneficial to my progress."

A self-made, true high school gymnast, Hunter continues to turn heads.

"Coaches tell me to not look surprised all the time because I've made it so far without all the background training," he said. "So I'm trying to really enjoy it."