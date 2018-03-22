Girls soccer: St. Charles North ties Barrington

The St. Charles North girls soccer team visited defending Class 3A champion Barrington in a possible postseason preview Thursday and battled the Fillies to a 2-2 tie.

Hailey Rydberg tallied both North Stars (3-0-1) goals, as she converted a PK in the first half and scored the final goal of the match after Barrington led 2-1 at the half. Sami Rydberg also had 1 assist and keeper Sara Maleski collected 7 saves. North lofted 15 shots on goal to Barrington's 9.

West Aurora 4, Oswego 1: It was the Audrey Stephens-Riley O'Brien show as the Blackhawks (1-3-1) grabbed their first win of 2018 in nonconference action. Stephens had a hat trick and 1 assist, which was to O'Brien, who dished a hat trick of assists.

Dundee-Crown 3, Hampshire 0: In Fox Valley Conference action, Katelyn Skibinski scored twice and had 1 assist in a D-C win over the Whip-Purs. Genny Rendle added 1 goal for the Chargers (3-3, 1-0) while Sam Christensen had 1 assist. Goalie Diana Santillan shutout the Whips with 6 saves.

St. Charles East 2, Naperville North 2: After spotting the Huskies 2 first half goals, the Saints (1-1-2) rallied in the second half with 2 of their own to salvage a nonconference tie. Rose Stackhouse and Kayla Villa each had goals while keeper Grace Griffin provided 5 saves.

Harvest Christian 3, North Boone 2: Nicole Ahrens, Sonja Jenkins and Isa Garcia each scored goals for the Lions (2-0) in this nonconference win. Jenkins recorded 1 assist and Garcia also made 2 saves in goal. Maggie D'Alessandro also made a total of 9 saves guarding the pipes in the second half.