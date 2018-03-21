Breaking News Bar
 
Girls water polo scoreboard: Wednesday, March 21 results

*

*

Fremd 6, Schaumburg 3

*

Naperville North 11, St. Charles East 5

Naperville North 3 4 3 1 --11

St. Charles East 0 1 3 1 --5

Scoring -- SCN -- Engesso 2, Devries, Lewis, Traxler; Goalkeepers -- SCN -- Cookley (9 saves).

*

Barrington 13, Palatine 5

Barrington 3 5 5 0 --13

Palatine 1 0 2 2 --5

Barr -- West 5, Kelly 2, Holman, Schulze, Snyder, Pashtew, Blum, Kelly

Pal -- Nelson 2, Herbst, Appel, Koval

Goalkeepers -- Pal: Davis 16 saves

*

Conant 20, Hoffman Estates 1

Conant 6 8 2 4 --20

Hoffman 0 0 0 1 --1

Con -- Erne 4, Olszewski 4, Rodriguez 3, Tsoulos 3, Arnold 2, Konieczny, Erne

HE -- H. Minobe

Goalkeepers -- Con: Day 6

*

Hersey 17, Wheeling 6

Wheeling 1 1 3 1 --6

Hersey 4 4 3 6 --17

Wheeling -- Tamayo 2, Hergert, Castellanos, Schroeder.

Hersey -- K. Lindgren 5, Pfeiffer 3, Burkhalter 2, A. Lindgren 2, Prior, Bornhorst, Schlapa, Born, Tichansky.

Goalkeepers -- H: Lutz (8 saves).

*

Rolling Meadows 9, Buffalo Grove 7

Meadows 3 1 3 2 --9

Buffalo Grove 4 2 1 0 --7

Meadows -- Goodwin 8, France.

BG -- Carlson 3, Morosan, Wasilewski 2, Clark.

*

Elk Grove 10, Prospect 9 OT

EG 4 1 2 1 0 1 1 --10

Pros 3 2 2 1 0 1 0 -- 9

EG -- Ford, Bonilla, Gibes, Hatfield 4, Guerra, Farmer

Goalkeepers -- EG: Herrera (20 saves)

JV -- Prospect 14, Elk Grove 8

*

GLENBROOK NORTH 11, LIBERTYVILLE 5

Libertyville 2 2 1 0 --5

Glenbrook North 5 2 2 2 --11

Libertyville -- Heard 3, Olsen, Marth

Glenbrook North -- Dimoff 7, Gehrs 2, Rosdahl, Eubanks

Goalkeepers -- Lib: DeAcetis (11 saves).

*

Tuesday's late results

Naperville North 11, Naperville Central 7

Naperville North 5 1 3 2 --11

Naperville Cent. 2 0 1 4 --7

NN -- Horn 4, Wessel 4, Rocco 3. NC -- Guccione 2, Brower, Nelson, Albright, Wagner, Spanke. Goalkeepers -- NN: Sprietzer. NC: Gabrielli.

