*
Girls water polo scoreboard: Wednesday, March 21 results
*
Fremd 6, Schaumburg 3
*
Naperville North 11, St. Charles East 5
Naperville North 3 4 3 1 --11
St. Charles East 0 1 3 1 --5
Scoring -- SCN -- Engesso 2, Devries, Lewis, Traxler; Goalkeepers -- SCN -- Cookley (9 saves).
*
Barrington 13, Palatine 5
Barrington 3 5 5 0 --13
Palatine 1 0 2 2 --5
Barr -- West 5, Kelly 2, Holman, Schulze, Snyder, Pashtew, Blum, Kelly
Pal -- Nelson 2, Herbst, Appel, Koval
Goalkeepers -- Pal: Davis 16 saves
*
Conant 20, Hoffman Estates 1
Conant 6 8 2 4 --20
Hoffman 0 0 0 1 --1
Con -- Erne 4, Olszewski 4, Rodriguez 3, Tsoulos 3, Arnold 2, Konieczny, Erne
HE -- H. Minobe
Goalkeepers -- Con: Day 6
*
Hersey 17, Wheeling 6
Wheeling 1 1 3 1 --6
Hersey 4 4 3 6 --17
Wheeling -- Tamayo 2, Hergert, Castellanos, Schroeder.
Hersey -- K. Lindgren 5, Pfeiffer 3, Burkhalter 2, A. Lindgren 2, Prior, Bornhorst, Schlapa, Born, Tichansky.
Goalkeepers -- H: Lutz (8 saves).
*
Rolling Meadows 9, Buffalo Grove 7
Meadows 3 1 3 2 --9
Buffalo Grove 4 2 1 0 --7
Meadows -- Goodwin 8, France.
BG -- Carlson 3, Morosan, Wasilewski 2, Clark.
*
Elk Grove 10, Prospect 9 OT
EG 4 1 2 1 0 1 1 --10
Pros 3 2 2 1 0 1 0 -- 9
EG -- Ford, Bonilla, Gibes, Hatfield 4, Guerra, Farmer
Goalkeepers -- EG: Herrera (20 saves)
JV -- Prospect 14, Elk Grove 8
*
GLENBROOK NORTH 11, LIBERTYVILLE 5
Libertyville 2 2 1 0 --5
Glenbrook North 5 2 2 2 --11
Libertyville -- Heard 3, Olsen, Marth
Glenbrook North -- Dimoff 7, Gehrs 2, Rosdahl, Eubanks
Goalkeepers -- Lib: DeAcetis (11 saves).
*
Tuesday's late results
Naperville North 11, Naperville Central 7
Naperville North 5 1 3 2 --11
Naperville Cent. 2 0 1 4 --7
NN -- Horn 4, Wessel 4, Rocco 3. NC -- Guccione 2, Brower, Nelson, Albright, Wagner, Spanke. Goalkeepers -- NN: Sprietzer. NC: Gabrielli.