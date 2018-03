Girls soccer: Cary-Grove blanks Dundee-Crown

Jenna Stayart scored twice off assists from Kelly Stayart as Cary-Grove defeated Dundee-Crown 2-0 Wednesday at the Elk Grove girls soccer tournament.

Lauren Passaglia (1 save) and Sydney Schmidt (2 saves) split time in goal for the Trojans (1-1-2).

Reyna Duron had 9 saves in goal for Dundee-Crown (2-3-0).

ACC 1, Lisle 1: Anna Dudziak scored for Aurora Central (1-0-2) in this nonconference tie. Alex Montalbano had 10 saves in goal for the Chargers.