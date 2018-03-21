Baseball: Hampshire rolls past Belvidere

Carlos Puenta and Quinn Ryan combined on a 3-hitter Wednesday to lead the Hampshire baseball team to a 14-4 nonconference win over Belvidere.

Puenta gained the win, going 4 innings and allowing no runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Nicholas Sladek led the offense for the Whip-Purs (2-0) with 3 hits including a double and an RBI. Andrew Krajecki (2 hits), Matthew Jahec (2 hits, 2B, 3 RBI), Zachary Golden (RBI), Jacob Walsh (2B, RBI), Trevor Laffin (2 hits, 2B, 3 RBI), Jonathan Mroz (2 RBI) and Benjamin Corcelles (2 hits, 2B) also had productive days at the plate.

ACC 3, East Aurora 1: Michael Rivas allowed 3 hits with 6 strikeouts and no walks over 5⅔ innings and Kyle Czerak picked up the save as Aurora Central Catholic won this nonconference game. Mikey Elliott (2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI) and Hunter Darnell (2 hits, 2B, RBI) led the offense for the Chargers (4-1).

Addison Trail 8, Elgin 2: Tim Mitchell and Jack Sitter had RBI for Elgin (1-3) in this nonconference game.

Huntley 13, Woodstock 1: Josh Tarlin homered while Evan Tocmo (2B, 2 RBI) and Joey Petryniec each had 2 hits to lead Huntley to a nonconference win. Michael Taleslky added a double and an RBI for the Red Raiders (2-0) and A.J. Henkle had 2 RBI. Kyle Morgan was the winning pitcher, allowing 3 hits in 3 innings of work.

Schaumburg 9, Dundee Crown 3: Erik Hedmark had 2 hits with a double, Jack Waldron added 2 hits and Ray Gestrich drove in 2 runs for Dundee-Crown (0-2) in nonconference play.