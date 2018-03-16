Softball: It's a wild one as Taft outscores Rolling Meadows

March Madness sprung up on the Rolling Meadows softball diamond Friday.

In a nonconference game that featured 42 runs -- well more than the number of degrees (32) in which most of the game was played -- visiting Taft (Chicago) escaped with a wild 22-20 victory over the Mustangs.

While runs were being scored in all different forms, it was, of all things, a balk that gave Meadows its first lead at 20-19 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

But the Eagles, who scored 9 runs in the top of the first inning and later led 17-7, rallied for 3 runs in the top of the seventh to take the 22-20 lead.

Freshman pitcher Kiana Ticcad then earned the win in her varsity debut when she held Meadows scoreless for the first time in any inning.

After a walk to Emily Schmit (double, 3 walks, 4 runs) and an intentional walk to Sara Benner (her second of the game), the Mustangs had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the seventh.

But Ticcad escaped with a fielder's choice putout by second baseman Bryana Ramos, a strikeout and a slow grounder in front of the plate to give Taft a win in its season opener and first game under coach Germaine Padilla.

Leading the Eagles offense were leadoff batter Hayley Buzzo (3-for-6, home run, 4 RBI), No. 3 hitter Ariana Rivota (4-for-4) and No. 9 Emily Czuhajewski (3-for-4, double).

"The longest game I've coached in, and definitely the coldest," said Padilla, the former Northside College Prep softball coach who has returned to the diamond after taking five years off. "The girls did not quit. I'm really proud of them. We put our freshman on the mound in the fifth inning and she stepped up. She did a great job to finish that game for us."

Padilla was not going to let the game finish with an at-bat from Benner, who walloped her third home run in two days in the first inning.

"She was not going to walk across the plate (after another homer)," he said with a laugh. "We were going to make her run across."

Benner went 3-for-4 with 6 RBI one day after going 2-for-4 with 5 RBI and 2 homers in a 10-7 loss to Lane Tech.

"I've never seen an intentional walk in a game, let alone one to me," said Benner, who missed 30 games last season with a broken finger after hitting a single-season school record 10 homers as freshman. "This was the longest and coldest game I've been in. It was a crazy one."

It would have been a crazy one for Meadows veteran coach Tony Wolanski to achieve his 200th victory in his 15 seasons.

"I think that's the first time we've scored 20 runs and lost," he said. "But our kids are battling. We will just keep working hard and trying to improve."

The Mustangs will try again for Wolanski's 200th win when South Elgin visits on Monday for a 4:45 p.m. start.

"We really want to get it for him," Benner said. "He's always so good about staying on us to be focused and he just so passionate about the team. He really cares about us and we really appreciate that."

The Mustangs also received a homer from cleanup hitter Sam Allen (3-for-5, 2 RBI), who belted a two-out solo shot over the center field fence in the fourth inning.

Meadows batted around the order in the fifth and sixth innings when they rallied with 6 and 5 runs, respectively.

Highlighting the fifth inning was a 2-run single by sophomore Kelsie Campbell for her first varsity hit.

Third baseman Mallory King went 2-for-3 with 2 walks and missed a perfect 3-for-3 thanks to a nice running catcher in shallow center by shortstop Nicole Donnawell in the second inning.

Leadoff batter Stephanie Thompson (2-for-4, 4 runs, 2 walks) was also a multiple hitter for the Mustangs (0-2). "Our kids are battling and doing a great job," Wolanski added. "They're staying in the games and working as a team."