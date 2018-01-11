Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Bears to hire former Oregon coach Helfrich as offensive coordinator

  • Former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich is expected to join the Chicago Bears as offensive coordinator.

Bob LeGere
 
 

The Bears are hiring former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich as their offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Helfrich won 33 games in his first three seasons (2013-15) at Oregon and went to the national title game after the 2014 season, losing 42-20 to Ohio State. Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota won the Heisman trophy that season.

Helfrich was fired after going 4-8 in 2016, and he was a college football analyst for Fox Sports this past season.

Before becoming Oregon's head coach, Helfrich was the offensive coordinator under Chip Kelly for four years. Their Oregon offenses were wide open and fast-paced. And, although head coach Matt Nagy will call plays for the Bears, his Chiefs used some similar spread concepts.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
