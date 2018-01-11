Chicago Bears to hire former Oregon coach Helfrich as offensive coordinator

Former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich is expected to join the Chicago Bears as offensive coordinator. Associated Press/2016 file

The Bears are hiring former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich as their offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Helfrich won 33 games in his first three seasons (2013-15) at Oregon and went to the national title game after the 2014 season, losing 42-20 to Ohio State. Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota won the Heisman trophy that season.

Helfrich was fired after going 4-8 in 2016, and he was a college football analyst for Fox Sports this past season.

Before becoming Oregon's head coach, Helfrich was the offensive coordinator under Chip Kelly for four years. Their Oregon offenses were wide open and fast-paced. And, although head coach Matt Nagy will call plays for the Bears, his Chiefs used some similar spread concepts.

